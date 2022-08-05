12 Ways to Explore Scandi Style and Craft in the Midwest

Across the Midwest, artisans and shops make it easy to furnish your home in Scandi style—whether you crave mod patterns, heritage pieces or whimsical gnomes.

In the design world, Scandinavian style often means clean lines, bold patterns and saturated colors. (Think: Ikea furniture, or the cheerful poppies on a Marimekko print.) But that crisp, modern look is just one slice of the lingonberry pie. Many artists are working to preserve the traditional, intricate crafts of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Below, we've gathered a sampling—a smorgasbord, you might say—of shops, makers and museums, so you can learn more and bring the look (or rather, the looks) home.

Support Artisans

Tokheim Stoneware Credit: Kathryn Gamble

Tokheim Stoneware

Gene and Lucy Tokheim established Tokheim Stoneware in 1973, when Scandinavian folk arts were seeing a revival across the country, and especially here in the Midwest. In their shop in Dawson, Minnesota, they sell a huge variety of pieces glazed in earthy blues, creams and taupes. Many have Norwegian motifs, like reindeer, horse-head handles and rosemaling.

Norsk Woodworks

Partners in life and work, Else Bigton and Phillip Odden have been carving chairs, cabinets, mantels and other pieces in traditional Norwegian style since 1978. (She is from Norway; he grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm and met her at a carving school in Norway.) They work primarily by commission at their farm studio in Barronett, Wisconsin, and also teach classes at folk schools and museums.

Jim Sannerud Studios

Two decades ago, Jim Sannerud left his job to chase a dream of being a woodworker. He was raised on his grandfather's Minnesota farm, where he learned to value all things handmade. He draws on that upbringing—and his Scandinavian roots—in his work, which includes furniture and turned-wood bowls. Follow him on Instagram for glimpses of his current work, show updates and photos from his travels to Scandinavia.

Sarah Reed-McNamara Dala horse print on tablecloth Credit: Sarah Reed-McNamara

Sarah Reed-McNamara

In Rockford, Illinois, Sarah Reed-McNamara applies linoleum block prints to textiles and paper products, available at her brick-and-mortar store and online. An art history major in college, Reed-McNamara says her work draws on varied influences, including Scandinavian motifs, vintage children's book illustrations, Mid-century Modern design, and her Mexican heritage. She collaborates often with the Swedish Historical Society in Rockford to host workshops, holiday markets and events. Her festive tea towels printed with dala horses are especially sweet, and in her shop she also sells another artist's popular hand-painted origami dala horses.

Custom Woven Interiors

In 1992, Kelly Marshall gave up her career as a dental hygienist to pursue her passion for weaving. (She first discovered the craft as a student in 1979.) She studied traditional techniques in Sweden, and many of the rugs for sale on her website use traditional patterns (some from the National Museum in Stockholm). But other cultural influences on her work include Native American beadwork, Aztec patterns, and Prairie style. In addition to rugs, she sells pillows, bags and table linens.

Shop Imports

Finnstyle.com glasses on countertop Beagle sniffing basket with folded blankets from Finn Style

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Finnstyle.com Right: Credit: Courtesy of Finnstyle.com

Finn Style

Based in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Finn Style began as a retail storefront, and although the brick-and-mortar store has closed, the website remains an incredible resource for modern Finnish design, stocking iconic brands like Iittala and Marimekko.

Stabo

Founded in Fargo, North Dakota, in 1972, Stabo sells a full range of imported goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland from a downtown storefront and online. Highlights include wrought-iron candlesticks, eco-friendly Swedish dishcloths and elegant glassware.

Hemslojd wooden dala horse Credit: Courtesy of Hemslöjd, Inc.

Hemslöjd

In the proudly Swedish town of Lindsborg, Kansas, Hemslöjd sells a wide variety of Scandinavian crafts and souvenirs—including wooden dala horse signs crafted and painted onsite. It's also a great resource for holiday decorations and supplies, such as advent candles and whimsical felt tomtes (mischievous gnome-like characters).



Ingebretsen’s blankets Ingebretsen's butcher shop

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Ingebretsen’s Right: Credit: Autumn Carolynn Photography

Ingebretsen's

For more than a century, Ingebretsen's has been a staple in Minneapolis. When it opened, it served a vibrant immigrant community, and over the past 101 years, it has evolved into a full market and gift shop, celebrating Nordic culture and selling a wide assortment of foods, woven table linens, glassware, candles, needlepoint supplies, books and more.

Learn More

American Swedish Institute felted flowers Credit: Courtesy of Aveva Design AB

American Swedish Institute

A lively cultural center with robust programming, the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis has a museum, educational facilities, a cafe, a shop and a historic mansion. You can visit to attend seasonal festivals or see rotating art and cultural exhibits; the Institute also offers an array of in-person and virtual workshops and classes for crafts, food and language.

Vesterheim

Housed in an ornate historic building in downtown Decorah, Iowa, The National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School is home to the world's largest collection of Norwegian-American artifacts (33,000!). The gift shop is charming, and if you're interested in learning traditional crafts, you can enroll for classes taught by leading artisans.

Museum of Danish America