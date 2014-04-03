Low-Cost Country Kitchen Ideas
Indiana lifestyle blogger Shannan Martin and her husband, Cory, relied on secondhand finds and low-cost materials to build a thrifty country-style kitchen for their busy family of six.
Budget backdrop
Laminate floors and countertops in dark tones contrast the white cabinets, appliances and subway tile from big-box stores. A $25 galvanized barn light juxtaposes a girly-chic chandelier found on eBay.
Clever caddy
A metal caddy scored at a thrift shop holds canning jars that keep everyday forks, knives and spoons handy.
Show-off shelving
Though builders proposed upper cabinets by the window, Shannan opted for open shelving to save cost and showcase colorful dishes. New shelving units with brackets that look like repurposed yardsticks fit her casual style.
Clip-on pattern
A pair of $4 cloth napkins gains new purpose as cafe curtains when hung from a tension rod. Switch them out throughout the year for a quick refresh.
Reclaimed parts
Shannan and Cory picked out old moldings and doors at Green Oak Antiques in Rochester, Indiana, where workers then constructed the 5-foot-long island. "It anchors the room and gives us that pop of color," she says. Plus, it hides a trash can and stores bakeware on the sink side.
Easy slider
To close off the mudroom, Cory designed a simple track-door system for $50. Casters at the bottom of a salvaged schoolhouse door bear the weight. Eye hooks at the top glide on a rod of conduit piping.
Resources
Builder Miller Brothers Builders, 1819 E. Monroe, Goshen, Indiana. (574) 533-8602; millerbrothersbuilders.com
Community housing developer LaCasa Inc., 202 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, Indiana. (574) 533-4450; lacasainc.net
Cabinetry Franklin maple in Glacier. Wellborn Cabinet Inc. (800) 762-4475; wellborn.com
Countertops AG361 Graphite Talc. Pionite High Pressure Laminates. Panolam Surface Systems. (877) 726-6526; panolam.com
Dishwasher Bosch. (800) 944-2904; bosch-home.com/us
Faucet Delta Faucet Company. (800) 345‑3358; deltafaucet.com
Flooring Shenandoah hickory. Timeless Impressions collection. Inhaus Surfaces. (888) 255-3412; inhaussurfaces.com
Hardware Lowe's. (800) 445-6937; lowes.com
Island Custom from reclaimed doors and moldings. Green Oak Antiques, 3024 S. 425 E., Rochester, Indiana. (574) 223-5702; greenoakantiques.com Color: 5007-8A Twilight Meadow. Valspar Paint at Lowe's. lowes.com
Lighting Galvanized outdoor barn light. Lowe's. lowes.com Chandelier. eBay. ebay.com
Microwave Whirlpool. (866) 698-2538; whirlpool.com
Open shelving Joss and Main. (800) 632-8158; jossandmain.com
Oven Maytag. (800) 344-1274; maytag.com
Print You Shall See Wonders by Katie Daisy. etsy.com/shop/thewheatfield
Subway tile Lowe's. lowes.com
Stools T.J. Maxx. (800) 926-6299; tjmaxx.tjx.com
Wall color OC-17 White Dove. Benjamin Moore. (855) 724-6802; benjaminmoore.com
Window Silver Line by Anderson. (800) 234-4228; silverlinewindows.com