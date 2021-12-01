How to Prep and Paint Wood Furniture, According to a Pro

5. Paint

Apply a coat of chalk-finish furniture paint (it doesn't require a primer) with a foam brush, latex brush, chip brush, roller, or sprayer. Let dry. Depending on the color, you may need to do multiple coats. Piercy likes to lightly sand the surface between coats for a supersmooth finish.

Apply paint in a well-ventilated area while wearing a protective mask, gloves, and safety glasses/goggles. Cover any nearby wall and floor surfaces with a tarp or plastic sheeting. Paint the piece one side at a time, letting it dry before you flip it over.

Pro tip: Piercy preps her paint in a blender to give it smooth, easy-on consistency. She says to add a bit of water to the paint in the blender and use a low speed—you're not making a milkshake. If painting with a sprayer, use a strainer to remove any debris from the paint.