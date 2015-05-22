How to Create a Succulent Centerpiece Arrangement
A cake stand and some floral moss provide a simple foundation for this display that works great as a centerpiece.
Create this easy centerpiece with roses, moss and succulents. Our step-by-step instructions show you how.
Step 1: Gather Materials
You'll need a footed cake stand (or similar container) as well as floral moss and floral foam, plus a variety of succulents and roses. We especially love 'Black Beauty' roses, but any kind works great.
Step 2: Add Moss
Next, line the surface of a footed cake stand with moistened floral moss.
Step 3: Soak and Place Floral Foam
Soak a 3- or 4-inch cube of floral foam in water, then place in the center of the cake stand on top of the moss. The saturated foam anchors the arrangement while keeping the flowers hydrated.
Step 4: Add Flowers
Trim your rose stems to 2 inches and insert into the top of the foam cube, creating a tight cluster that overlaps the edges. Tuck succulent rosettes around the foam.
Step 5: Continue with Succulents
Continue adding succulents until the sides of the foam cube are concealed. Cut the succulent heads as though they were flowers, making sure to anchor the stems in the foam, if necessary, so the rosettes face outward.
Step 6: Display Your Creation
In just a few minutes, you'll have this eye-catching display to show off indoors or outdoors—and with or without a top.
