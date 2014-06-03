Fresh Farmhouse Design Ideas
You don't need to live in the country to appreciate farmhouse design. See how these rooms incorporate our rural roots in contemporary ways.
Clean and contemporary
Beaded-board cabinetry, casual open shelves and white-stained oak flooring give this Michigan kitchen updated farmhouse style, while a herringbone-pattern glass tile adds subtle glitz. "Not having everything so perfect and closed-in behind cabinets gives it casual flair," says Tom Riker, one of the owners and designers. Plus, family dinners are easy; the owners can prep big meals on the 9-foot-long island or use it to serve buffet style. Washing up in the big apron-front sink is a cinch.
Thrifty chic
Second-hand finds and low-cost materials bring clever country style to this small Indiana kitchen. A $25 galvanized barn light juxtaposes more feminine features, such as a flowery vintage chandelier and farm-style cafe curtains, which are actually cloth napkins. A turquoise paint job gives the custom island (made from repurposed doors and moldings) wow factor.
Barn charm
Primitive antiques-bird and dog sculptures, woven baskets, quilts and artwork-bring time-worn character to this new timber frame home in Ohio. Pegged, mortise-and-tenon joinery replicates old barns. A wine-barrel-stave chandelier and a 19th-century clock complement high ceilings in the dining room.
Clever hideaway
Built-in twin beds and white-painted pine floors look fresh in this kid-friendly above-garage room. Classic patterns, like checks and stripes, along with a vintage water-cooler-turned-lamp give it a country vibe.
Designed for gathering
Wood beams, a hayloft window and paneling on the vaulted ceiling reflect a farmhouse aesthetic in this warm and inviting family room. A collection of vintage demijohns complements the rustic style. Clean-lined furniture and colorful quilts give it a contemporary edge.
Unexpected florals
Traditional farmhouse bedding-checks topping a white matelassé coverlet-cozy up a four-poster in this sunny guest room. An oversize floral wallpaper on just one wall adds a pretty element.
Updated Americana
A modern-style living room gets a country update from a few rustic accessories: a moose antler displayed as a sculpture, an antique tobacco basket placed on a wall, an oversize striped blanket draped over the sofa and twine balls stacked on the ground. An all-American red, white and blue color scheme complements the look.
Organic accents
Country style looks laid-back in this rustic wood-paneled bedroom. Ticking- and quilt-patterned pillows mix with a contemporary silk coverlet. A tree branch above the bed creates interest so a standard headboard isn't needed.
Maximizing a small space
The small kitchen of a 1905 southwest Michigan farmhouse gets maximum impact from smart design. A free-standing island is both prep area and casual dining space; the pot rack to the left of the stove adds visual texture and frees up storage space elsewhere.
Restful style
Aqua walls and red bedding bring country chic coziness to a guest bedroom. An antique panoramic photo adds old-fashioned comfort.
Mixed materials
This kitchen combines industrial and farmhouse styles. Stone, barn board and corrugated metal give the walls interesting texture. A large island offers plenty of work and gathering space. Contemporary Windsor chairs highlight the cool design.
Relaxed entry
Add a few rustic elements to up the farm-style factor. A primitive-looking wood sideboard, a small woven bench and a row of topiaries bring that rural connection.
Sleek and rustic
This modern vanity contrasts dark barnwood walls in a rustic chic bathroom. On the counter, a slanted area directs water to the metallic "trough" below. A basic mirror, framed with raw cedar, complements the farm theme.
Sophisticated farm style
This light and airy kitchen incorporates classic farmhouse and traditional design. Stainless-steel accents, satin-nickel finishes and a gorgeous glass tile backsplash contrast the wooden ceiling beams and painted furniture-style cabinetry.
Open doors
Statement-making barn doors on a track system cleverly separate a seating area from a bedroom. An all-white color scheme keeps the look clean and simple.
Country cozy
Farm-style antiques and nature-inspired accents take this family room from traditional to country. A tobacco basket and pitchfork highlight the relaxed look. Horizontal wood panels bring texture to the focal wall behind the sofa.
Exotic edge
In this master bedroom, country-style accents, such as primitive horse and cow wall art and antique brown pharmacy bottles, work surprisingly well with exotic animal prints and textures. The warm brown, orange and cream color scheme pulls it all together.
Repurposed as art
An antique pitchfork fits perfectly as wall art between windows in a barn-inspired living room. Slipcovered chairs and shaggy green pillows soften the rustic look.