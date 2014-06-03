Fresh Farmhouse Design Ideas

Beaded-board cabinetry, casual open shelves and white-stained oak flooring give this Michigan kitchen updated farmhouse style, while a herringbone-pattern glass tile adds subtle glitz. "Not having everything so perfect and closed-in behind cabinets gives it casual flair," says Tom Riker, one of the owners and designers. Plus, family dinners are easy; the owners can prep big meals on the 9-foot-long island or use it to serve buffet style. Washing up in the big apron-front sink is a cinch.