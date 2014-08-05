Five-Minute Fall Decorations
Short on time? Try our easy fall projects you can do in 5 minutes or less once you've gathered the materials. Spruce up your mantel, door, table or outdoor space for the season.
Floating Display
The vivid hues and streaky leaves of coleus last well into fall. Fill a sturdy dish with a mixture of water and corn oil. Nestle in plant cutings, then add floating wicks (widely available online).
Naturally Simple
Some still life centerpieces are studied and refined; others look as if they've spilled onto the decorating scene with random ease. Perfect for a tabletop or mantel tableau, this medley of pumpkins, stones, moss, ferns and foliage abandons formality for a more free-flowing form.
Season Opener
Instantly add spark to glass panes in doors or windows by attaching leaves with double-sided tape. It's an easy, inexpensive way to enhance an entry.
Related: Easy Fall Decorating Projects
Gourd Grouping
A grapevine wreath elevates a mound of striped gourds and pumpkins in a fall display that takes only minutes to assemble.
Peppers and Flowers
Add color to your fall table with these fun vegetable and flower combos. Cut an inch off the top of three bell peppers then hollow them out. Stuff them with flowers, color-coordinating to the peppers if you'd like.
Backyard tabletop
Create a lovely autumn feel for your backyard table in minutes with pumpkins and gourds. Pretty lanterns adds height-plus romantic flickering light in the evening.
Clear Focus
Glass vases recede to give a carefully edited selection of blooms, foliage and crabapples center stage. The singular treatment means each flower stands out as a notable specimen.
Set a Scene
A stack of pumpkins and gourds in an unusual stone birdbath highlights an autumn scene. Mums, fall leaves and berries add even more color.
Elegant Display
A single white pumpkin atop an aged urn makes an elegant centerpiece in the dining room or focal point in the foyer.
Cover Up
Blankets and throws can act like cool-weather tablecloths, changing the look and feel of a side table or dining table.
Center of Attention
For a bountiful centerpiece, cover a cake stand with fanned out corn husks. Then pile on gourds, leaves and ornamental corn.
Gather Nature
Borrow a scene from Mother Nature's autumn show by filling vases with colorful leaves, cattails or sculptural branches.
Prop Pumpkins
Various-size pumpkins stacked inside lanterns make easy but clever vignettes to place around the house.
Related: Halloween Decorating Ideas
Spread the Bounty
Bowls of gourds, mini pumpkins, apples, bittersweet, nuts, seedpods and the like celebrate the season throughout the house.
Gorgeous Gourds
An assortment of gourds and other natural elements fills this simple mantel display.
Related: Fall Mantel Ideas
Simple Leaves
Highlight the beauty of fall leaves with this display.
Put single leaves, either pressed or fresh, in small glass vases. We used old lab beakers-look for them at antiques stores. Replace leaves as they brown.
Hanging Vase
A swan gourd makes a natural vase hanging from a front gate or porch railing. Cut a hole near the gourd's neck, then hollow out enough space for fall flowers: mums, black-eyed Susans, Virginia creeper or other favorites.
Harvest Vases
Add fall flavor to a tabletop or mantel with cylinder vases filled with nuts and wheat. Roll coordinating scrapbooking paper into decorative cuffs that slip inside the vase.
Serve up the Season
Gather plates of different sizes, compotes, cake stands and candleholders. Prop a pumpkin on each to create a quick tabletop arrangement. White dishware looks crisp and clean.
Golden Glow
Clear glass containers show off both candlelight as well as colorful materials. Nestle a candle in popcorn kernels or other seasonal materials, such as candy corn or colored clear round stones (available in crafts stores). If you prefer, use a battery-powered candle for safety.