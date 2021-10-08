An Ohio Artist's Embroidered Pet Portraits Are So Realistic, They Look Like Photos

The piercing green eyes of a tabby cat peer out from a frame. The image almost seems like a photograph until you look closer and see the thread. This über-realistic embroidery is the work of Michelle Staub, who one day progressed from photographing and painting her cat, Purrl, to stitching the kitty's visage on fabric. "I fell in love with the medium," Staub says. She launched Stitching Sabbatical in 2014.

in process embroidery project of a cat black embroidery project of two dogs finish embroidery project of a dog

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Staub Center: Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Staub Right: Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Staub

Her intricate creations soon drew an avid social media following; high demand and a lengthy wait list for her "thread painting" portraits followed. But it's her uncanny ability to showcase each pet's character that makes her work stand out.

Her full-color pet portraits utilize dozens of colors and take up to 70 hours to make, with a price tag to match (from $950). She also stitches black-and-white outline portraits (from $85).