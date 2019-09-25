Decorating Ideas

Love It & Leaf It: Tie-Dye for Bright Fall Projects
The vivid hues and streaky leaves of coleus inspired Editor in Chief Kylee Krizmanic to reimagine a favorite art: tie-dyeing. She shares how she took the popular quarantine craft to the next level, bringing color to her fall table (with a few plant tricks along the way).
How An 1857 Schoolhouse Became a Chic Urban Home
Outside Minneapolis, a world-traveling designer and modern-minded architect earn extra credit for the ultimate show-and-tell project—turning a former schoolhouse into a chic urban triplex.
An Omaha Home Gets a Timeless Update
A daring homeowner with a life-long passion for decorating brings her classic mid-mod ranch from one century into the next.
A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage Renovation
A young designer and her husband bought a turnkey flip outside Chicago—then painted, tiled and decorated their way to cottage character.
Dreamy Lake Minnetonka Boathouse Renovation
Summer on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka is full of watershed moments, thanks to dozens of lovingly reinvented boathouses and other historic structures like this one on Grandview Point.
How to Turn Your Patio Into a Bright, Urban Oasis
The lingering nights of summer are months away, but the time to prep the patio is now. Let the inspiration games begin with this leafy urban oasis.