Decorating Ideas

Freshen your rooms with our Midwest-inspired ideas for easy decorating, including DIY wall art, paint ideas, budget-friendly decorating, quick furniture facelifts and window treatments.

Most Recent

Love It & Leaf It: Tie-Dye for Bright Fall Projects

The vivid hues and streaky leaves of coleus inspired Editor in Chief Kylee Krizmanic to reimagine a favorite art: tie-dyeing. She shares how she took the popular quarantine craft to the next level, bringing color to her fall table (with a few plant tricks along the way).
How An 1857 Schoolhouse Became a Chic Urban Home

Outside Minneapolis, a world-traveling designer and modern-minded architect earn extra credit for the ultimate show-and-tell project—turning a former schoolhouse into a chic urban triplex.
An Omaha Home Gets a Timeless Update

A daring homeowner with a life-long passion for decorating brings her classic mid-mod ranch from one century into the next.
A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage Renovation

A young designer and her husband bought a turnkey flip outside Chicago—then painted, tiled and decorated their way to cottage character.
Dreamy Lake Minnetonka Boathouse Renovation

Summer on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka is full of watershed moments, thanks to dozens of lovingly reinvented boathouses and other historic structures like this one on Grandview Point.
How to Turn Your Patio Into a Bright, Urban Oasis

The lingering nights of summer are months away, but the time to prep the patio is now. Let the inspiration games begin with this leafy urban oasis.
More Decorating Ideas

Cool Midwest-Made Textiles

These three Midwest textile artists design rugs and throws that marry inventive graphics with impeccable craftsmanship.
Cabin-inspired Home Decorating Ideas

Even if you can't get away this summer, you can still channel the woodsy vibe at home.
Show Your Hometown Pride with New Color Palettes

11 Ways to Organize Your Entryway

DIY Upholstered Headboards

DIY Plexiglass Frame

DIY Cabinet Refresh

Michigan artist and designer Jana Bek wrapped her Ikea cabinet to give it a stylish new look.

All Decorating Ideas

6 Creative Ways to Use Teacups

5 Ways to Bring a Cafe Retro Vibe to Your Home

9 Innovations at the Kitchen and Bath Show

Home Design Trends Worth Trying in 2017

Decorate with Dark Hues

How To: Create a Spring Floral Centerpiece

One-Minute Inspiration: Decorating with White

How To: Doodle on Ceramics

How To: Make a Garden Chandelier

DIY Still Life Nature Displays

The Still Life: Seeing Nature A New Way

Kitchen Tour: Chicago Architects' Home

7 Tips for Styling Shelves

10 Most-Pinned Home Decorating Ideas

How to Transfer an Image to a Linen Towel

How to Fashion a Perfect Posy

How to Create a Succulent Arrangement

How to Make a Tissue Paper Flower

Decorate with Flower Power

7 Ideas for Kitchen Banquettes

3 Ideas for 3-D Wall Art

Five-Minute Fall Decorations

Stylish Fall Decorating Ideas

20 Kitchen Island Design Ideas

Makeover Magic Buying Guide

