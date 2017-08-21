6 Ways to Get in the Fall Spirit Who cares if it's still warm outside? Bring on the apple picking, crackling bonfires and cabin dreaming. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Discoveries products Discoveries products 1 R. Riveter bags from Faribault Woolen Mill The iconic mill in Minnesota supplies woven wool fabric to military spouses to craft bags inspired by WWII military blankets. (faribaultmill.com). 2 The Campfire Experience Charmed by camping but lacking gear? Ohioan Amy Gillespie will rent you a teardrop camper, or set up, tear down or even furnish a tent. (thecampfireexperience.com). 3 Rave apples The University of Minnesota breeders who gave us the mighty Honeycrisp are back with this crunchy, early-to-ripen variety. (stemilt.com). 4 WAAM Industries boxes Available in several sizes, these pretty birch berry boxes and crates are made in Minneapolis. (waamindustries.com). 5 Leinenkugel's Anniversary Lager The Wisconsin brewery celebrates 150 years with a limited-edition German-style amber lager. (leinie.com). 6 The Log Cabin: An Illustrated History Andrew Belonsky digs into the log cabin's role in American culture through stories, diaries, artwork and photos. (countrymanpress.com).

