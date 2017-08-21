6 Ways to Get in the Fall Spirit
1 R. Riveter bags from Faribault Woolen Mill The iconic mill in Minnesota supplies woven wool fabric to military spouses to craft bags inspired by WWII military blankets. (faribaultmill.com).
2 The Campfire Experience Charmed by camping but lacking gear? Ohioan Amy Gillespie will rent you a teardrop camper, or set up, tear down or even furnish a tent. (thecampfireexperience.com).
3 Rave apples The University of Minnesota breeders who gave us the mighty Honeycrisp are back with this crunchy, early-to-ripen variety. (stemilt.com).
4 WAAM Industries boxes Available in several sizes, these pretty birch berry boxes and crates are made in Minneapolis. (waamindustries.com).
5 Leinenkugel's Anniversary Lager The Wisconsin brewery celebrates 150 years with a limited-edition German-style amber lager. (leinie.com).
6 The Log Cabin: An Illustrated History Andrew Belonsky digs into the log cabin's role in American culture through stories, diaries, artwork and photos. (countrymanpress.com).