Homes

Browse our decorating tips for all areas of your home—including porches, decks, living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms—and get ideas for seasonal decorating, organizing and storage, and quick and easy home projects.

Most Recent

Love It & Leaf It: Tie-Dye for Bright Fall Projects

Love It & Leaf It: Tie-Dye for Bright Fall Projects
The vivid hues and streaky leaves of coleus inspired Editor in Chief Kylee Krizmanic to reimagine a favorite art: tie-dyeing. She shares how she took the popular quarantine craft to the next level, bringing color to her fall table (with a few plant tricks along the way).
How to Organize A Kitchen Baking Nook

How to Organize A Kitchen Baking Nook
Making pie is a piece of cake with a nook that keeps essentials easy to see and grab.
How to Set Achievable Finance Goals

How to Set Achievable Finance Goals
Learn how improving your relationship with money can boost mental health.
How An 1857 Schoolhouse Became a Chic Urban Home

How An 1857 Schoolhouse Became a Chic Urban Home
Outside Minneapolis, a world-traveling designer and modern-minded architect earn extra credit for the ultimate show-and-tell project—turning a former schoolhouse into a chic urban triplex.
Omaha Home Buying Guide

Omaha Home Buying Guide
Find out more about decor for the Omaha home featured in our September/October 2021 issue.
An Omaha Home Gets a Timeless Update

An Omaha Home Gets a Timeless Update
A daring homeowner with a life-long passion for decorating brings her classic mid-mod ranch from one century into the next.
Advertisement

More Homes

Nailed It! 5 Mani and Pedi Must-Haves

Nailed It! 5 Mani and Pedi Must-Haves
Flash perfectly polished tips and toes with these mani and pedi essentials.
6 Great Picks for Outdoor Lighting

6 Great Picks for Outdoor Lighting
Your patio, porch or deck will be glowing long after the sun sets with these bright ideas.
Home Sweet Home Away: 4 Dreamy Vacation Rentals

Home Sweet Home Away: 4 Dreamy Vacation Rentals
A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage Renovation

A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage Renovation
Chicago Cottage Buying Guide

Chicago Cottage Buying Guide
Michigan Cottage Buying Guide

Michigan Cottage Buying Guide

Dreamy Lake Minnetonka Boathouse Renovation

Summer on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka is full of watershed moments, thanks to dozens of lovingly reinvented boathouses and other historic structures like this one on Grandview Point.

All Homes

Home Audio Products Worth The Upgrade

Home Audio Products Worth The Upgrade
7 Organizing Hacks For Your Utility Closet

7 Organizing Hacks For Your Utility Closet
Small Touches That Can Totally Transform Your Bedroom

Small Touches That Can Totally Transform Your Bedroom
A Split-Level Home Reimagined

A Split-Level Home Reimagined
6 Self-Care Finds For The New Year

6 Self-Care Finds For The New Year
Readers’ All-Time Favorite Holiday Movies

Readers’ All-Time Favorite Holiday Movies
Midwest Movie Night Done Right

Midwest Movie Night Done Right
3 DIY Gold-Leaf Holiday Decorations

3 DIY Gold-Leaf Holiday Decorations
How a DIY Couple Transforms Their North Dakota Home For The Holidays

How a DIY Couple Transforms Their North Dakota Home For The Holidays
7 Winter Moisturizers For Dry Skin and Hair

7 Winter Moisturizers For Dry Skin and Hair
How a Twin Cities Artist Makes Magical Ice Luminarias—And You Can, Too

How a Twin Cities Artist Makes Magical Ice Luminarias—And You Can, Too
Handcrafted Wood Earrings That Sell Unbelievably Fast

Handcrafted Wood Earrings That Sell Unbelievably Fast
This Is How Letter Writing Makes You Feel Better

This Is How Letter Writing Makes You Feel Better
Beautiful Poinsettia Crafts and Displays for the Holidays

Beautiful Poinsettia Crafts and Displays for the Holidays
5 Amazing Powder Room Makeovers

5 Amazing Powder Room Makeovers
Midwest Living Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Midwest Living Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Midwest Living Sticker Giveaway Official Rules

Midwest Living Sticker Giveaway Official Rules
See How This Designer Totally Transformed a 1980 Michigan Home

See How This Designer Totally Transformed a 1980 Michigan Home
Remarkable Makeover For a Dark, Awkward Kitchen

Remarkable Makeover For a Dark, Awkward Kitchen
The Secrets to a Good Night’s Sleep

The Secrets to a Good Night’s Sleep
7 Terrific Home Spa Products

7 Terrific Home Spa Products
16 Lake-Inspired Home Products

16 Lake-Inspired Home Products
A Dreamy Lakeside Home in Minnesota

A Dreamy Lakeside Home in Minnesota
A Backyard Pool House With Fun Island Vibes

A Backyard Pool House With Fun Island Vibes
How Midwesterners are Changing Their Routines at Home

How Midwesterners are Changing Their Routines at Home
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com