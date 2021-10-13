Midwest Living Holiday Gift Guide 2021

By Midwest Living editors
October 13, 2021

Discover an artist, support an entrepreneur, keep your dollars local—and get your shopping done, with gifts hand-picked by our staff and made right here in the Midwest.

Bandanas

Fulton, Missouri

I'm obsessed with Hemlock Goods' cotton bandanas ($14 each). Artist Beth Snyder designs new patterns frequently, and she supports causes I care about, like nonprofits that empower women. - Erin Kieffer, Senior Graphic Designer

Frittle

Credit: Brie Passano

Indianapolis

Candy whiz Carrie Abbott, of the business Newfangled Confections, makes this stuff called Frittle—addictive little crunchy, flaky, brittle-ish squares—in flavors like classic peanut, milk chocolate, coconut and (my fave) sesame. From $4. - Amy Lynch, MWL Writer

Custom Lockets

Credit: Brie Passano

Minneapolis

Forget scaling down and cutting out a teeny-weeny photo. The Locket Sisters does it for you, digitally. Their lockets come in dozens of trendy and classic styles and finishes (including leather key chains). From $65. - Brenda Kienast, Art Administrative Assistant

Pet Ornaments

Detroit

My family lost our pet this year. One of artist Nicole Rodgers' oversized custom wood ornaments will be such a sweet way for us to pay tribute. $50. - Kaili Miller, Student Aprentice

Michigan Mittens

Credit: Brie Passano

Detroit

When a state goes by the nickname the Mitten, you knew someone was gonna do it, right? I get a kick out of wearing my adopted home on my hands—and supporting City Bird, a fab shop run by seventh-generation Detroiters. $25 each. - Kristin Bienert, Custom Media Editor

Cream City Duffel

Credit: Brie Passano

Milwaukee

Is someone in your life ready to retire a drab black suitcase? (I know I am.) Treat them to this rugged weekender from Milwaukee Boot Company $149, stitched from durable waxed canvas and leather, with a cotton lining and brass hardware. - Hannah Agran, Executive Editor

Cloudy Morning Planter

Credit: Brie Passano

Bismarck, North Dakota

Shelly Sayler's pottery has a cozy, tactile style, with cool patterns carved deeply in the clay. Planters (like this Cloudy Morning Planter, $38), bowls, jumbo mugs—I crave it all. $38. - Alicia Underlee Nelson, MWL Writer

Handmade Soaps

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

In my quest to reduce my planetary footprint, I've fallen hard for Locust Grove Farm's natural, great-smelling bath products. The soaps, from $7 each, make pretty gifts, and the shampoo bar is amazing. - Diane Penningroth, Copy Editor

Ceramic Mugs

Grand Rapids, Michigan

I am usually all about neutral colors—but OMG, these mugs! I swear they're glazed in dopamine. Artist Jeff Ham will launch this joyful collection in late October, and I'll be first in line. $55 each. - Mary-Beth Rouse, Creative Director

Beaded Earrings

Credit: Brie Passano

Chicago

Jacqueline Crowther's bright and colorful seed-bead earrings, $35, make me happy just looking at them—especially these sunbursts. I dig her stackable bangles too. - Erin Kieffer, Senior Graphic Designer

Cranberry Maple Syrup

Credit: Brie Passano

Luck, Wisconsin

I normally find maple syrup too sugary, but this Cranberry Maple Syrup, $15, that I discovered while road-tripping in Wisconsin hits the right balance of sweet and tart, with a delightful depth of flavor. The Morley family also makes jalapeño, cinnamon, coffee and bourbon syrups—I'm eager to try those too! - Ginger Crichton, Senior Editor

Personalized Candles

Credit: Brie Passano

Kansas City, Missouri

Sustainably formulated Pigeon candles, from $24, have sophisticated aromas, and you can personalize the chic label with a message for free. - Ruby Pierce, MWL Digital

Sock Monkey Kit

Credit: Brie Passano

Osage, Iowa

Teach a tiny human the joy of turning a red heel into a huge smile. In each $20 Sock Monkey Kit, you get thread, eco-friendly stuffing— and authentic Rockford Red Heel socks, once made in Illinois but now knit across the Mississippi in Iowa at Fox River Mills. - Helen Karakoudas, Fact-Checker

Snow Skis

Credit: Courtesy

Boyne City, Michigan

I've been following Shaggy's Skis for a while, and this year I may take the plunge! They craft skis with great care and use local materials whenever possible. From $649. - Kylee Krizmanic, Editor in Chief

Letterpress Coasters

Credit: Brie Passano

Cleveland

Raise your glass (or set it down?) to The Mixed Up Alphabet of Cocktails, $25—a slick box of 26 cardboard coasters produced on a 1924 antique printing press. Each features a recipe and unique graphic design. - Cynthia Earhart, MWL Writer

Great Lakes Embroidery

Credit: Brie Passano

Minneapolis

Libby London (aka the Northern Dyer) dyes fabric with plant materials like indigo leaves and marigold petals. She sells both finished products—such as wall hangings and embroidery—and natural dye kits for beginners. $29. - Ashlea Halpern, MWL Writer

Rainbow Swirl

Eagan, Minnesota

For an instant mood boost, head to Etsy and scroll through Mandi Smethells' full collection of deliciously colorful, adorable fiber wall art. This piece comes from her Rainbow Swirl series and measures 12 inches; the biggest ones span nearly 3 feet! From $120. - Julia Sayers Gokhale, Travel Editor

Scarves

Credit: Brie Passano

Minneapolis

Minnesota artist Cait Courneya designs the most sophisticated textiles in varied patterns and earthy hues. These 20-inch scarves are perfect for tying a chic ponytail. From $39.

Notecards

Credit: Brie Passano

St. Ignace, Michigan

We're absolutely smitten with illustrator Katie Ebert's sweet flowers and birds notecards. From $5.

Berry Bowl

Credit: Brie Passano

Des Moines

I follow Emily Phillips on Instagram and buy her gorgeous wheel-thrown work locally at Des Moines Mercantile. From $50. - Kylee Krizmanic, Editor in Chief

Plush Bunnies

Credit: Brie Passano

Rockford, Illinois

Mindy Schumacher applies her vintage-look block prints to cards, stickers, throw pillows and these fun rabbits. Tuck one of these 9-inch bunnies in a stocking, $12 each.

Bracelets

Credit: Brie Passano

Leland, Michigan

Metalsmith Christine Leader uses an array of Michigan-sourced stone in her gorgeous cuffs. From $75. 

