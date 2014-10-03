Pumpkin Decorating with Personality

Like working with a three-dimensional quilt, you can mix and match cut shapes from different-colored pumpkins for a custom look. Pictured, orange squares make a checkerboard pattern in a white Lumina pumpkin.

This DIY decorating idea is an easy fall craft. Simply scoop out the insides, then cut identical shapes out of two pumpkins. Switch the pieces.

It's important that pieces to be exchanged are of the same size. For a precise edge, you can use tools such as metal cookie cutters, biscuit cutters and an apple corer to help with your cutting. For a more handcrafted look, design your own template.