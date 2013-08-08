Easy No-Carve Pumpkin Decorating

Gold shimmers, faux black butterflies and metallic paint transform these pumpkins into eye-catching designs with no carving.

Black and white pumpkins with gold: Apply crafts paint for the background; let dry. Brush or dab on a shiny gold paint for accents.

Gold pumpkin: Spray-paint a pumpkin with metallic gold. When dry, use adhesive dots to attach black crafts butterflies. (Look for butterflies online or at your local crafts store.)