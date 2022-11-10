Midwest Living 2022 Midwest-Made Holiday Gift Guide
'Tis a Gift to Be Local
Midwest Proud
Do we wear our heart(land) on our sleeves? You betcha.
Editor's Picks
Kylee Krizmanic, Editor in Chief, shares what's on her nice list.
WICHITA
My daughter swiped one of my favorite hats for our family photo this year—maybe I'll let her keep it and treat myself to a new one from Hatman Jack's. This Kansas biz has been around for four decades. (And in fact, a hatmaker occupied the same storefront in the 1920s.) Owner Jack Kellogg is an amazing craftsman, but I appreciate that the store sells more affordable ready-made brands too (like the Sadie, pictured, for $89).
MINNEAPOLIS
I love the name and mod simplicity of these nesting bentwood trays from Blu Dot. I keep a set on my nightstand for all those odds (and the ends, too).
WINONA, MINNESOTA
My daughter's track coach introduced the girls to cribbage this year. Now we're hooked, so I'm asking for this board, paired with arty playing cards, from Sanborn Canoe Company.
DES MOINES
What a clever idea— this slim tube is sized to slip into any taper candlestick to create a custom bud vase.
ST. LOUIS
Both my husband and I wear clothing from The Normal Brand, a great source for quality basics, designed and made in the Midwest. Now I have my eye on this sturdy, classic, waxed canvas backpack.