Midwest Living 2022 Midwest-Made Holiday Gift Guide

My daughter swiped one of my favorite hats for our family photo this year—maybe I'll let her keep it and treat myself to a new one from Hatman Jack's. This Kansas biz has been around for four decades. (And in fact, a hatmaker occupied the same storefront in the 1920s.) Owner Jack Kellogg is an amazing craftsman, but I appreciate that the store sells more affordable ready-made brands too (like the Sadie, pictured, for $89).