Easy Easter Decorations

You can't go wrong with watercolors and eggs—the eggs will look beautiful no matter what you do. Try these basic decorating techniques:

Dotted: Dip a round sponge dauber in paint. Press and lift to make polka dots. Mix different shades and sponge sizes.

Banded: Wet a flat brush and dip in paint. Brush up and down around the egg to form a wide stripe with jagged edges.

Marbled: Use a round brush to apply a base color. While it's wet, add another shade using a generous amount of water so the paints blend and swirl.