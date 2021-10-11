5 Sweet Holiday Food Gifts to Make This Season

Kieffer says she set out to create the fruitcake of her dreams. Mission accomplished: super-moist, almond-orange cakes studded with home-candied cherries and citrus peel, covered in a shell of melted chocolate, and garnished with edible gold leaf. The petite cakes eat like elegant patisserie and are worth every minute of the process. Foil muffin cups cradle a pair of cakes inside a paper box, wrapped 'round with a vellum sleeve and a wide band of ribbon. (We'll even teach you how to add those shiny polka dots.)