Clever Pinecone Crafts and Decorations

Nestle special "ingredients" inside ball ornaments for thoughtful, budget-friendly party favors or decorations. You can use wintry natural materials like we did, or let your imagination fly.

What you'll need

Plastic ball ornaments

Artificial snow

Pinecones

Pine tree clippings

Feathers

Ribbon

Instructions Place items inside one ornament half. (Leave them loose, or secure with a dot of hot glue.) Top with the other half, string with ribbon, and presto, you're done!

