Clever Pinecone Crafts and Decorations

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 05, 2022

Find 25 fun ideas for Thanksgiving and Christmas decorating with pinecones, including ornaments, wreaths, mantel decorating ideas and holiday centerpieces. Get pinecones in your yard or at a crafts store for these easy projects.

Pinecone Mantel

To create this look, "plant" larger cones in clay pots and use tiny pinecones as "mulch" over the soil of a dwarf arborvitae. Scatter more pinecones and juniper sprigs across the mantel to continue the nature theme.

Snow-Dusted Wreath

Credit: Greg Scheidemann

A mix of painted-white and natural pinecones suggests a snow-dusted landscape. Spray-paint different sizes of pinecones white, letting some of the natural color show through; let dry. Use 8-inch pieces of florists wire to attach pinecones to a wire wreath form. Hot-glue on red jingle bells for accents.

Pinecone Tree

This pinecone tree is worth showing off until winter is past. Stand branches in a clear cylindrical vase, adding small pinecones and glass or plastic balls filled with greenery to support the branches. Hang small pinecones and tiny snowflake ornaments from the branches.

Sparkling Accents

Curiosities such as milk starbursts grab attention in a centerpiece of pinecones and greens. Repurpose serving pieces as candleholders and tiny planters to add charming interest.

Pinecone Scene

Create a forest scene with pinecones and crafts materials. Green tempera paint turns the cones into trees. Craft owls using tufts from cotton balls for the body, white and yellow felt shapes for the face and wings, and yellow thumbtacks for the eyes; accent wings and eyes with permanent marker. Get creative with folded brown pipe cleaners to make a reindeer. Tree "trunks" can be cardboard tubes or rolled brown scrapbook paper accented with a dark brown marker.

Basket of Cones

Pinecones and sprigs of fresh or artificial greens fill a woodsy basket, making a totally totable accent.

Pinecone Garland

Hang a pinecone garland along your mantel or drape it from a window. To make, cinch wire around the stem end of a series of cones. Hang with thumbtacks.

Fanciful Tree

Dress up pinecones and stand them on glittery wooden spools to create a fanciful forest. The photo shows needle-felted balls as "ornaments," but small pom-poms or beads would work, too. For the base, cover the sides of a wooden spool with glue, sprinkle with glitter and let dry. Glue ornaments to pinecone, and cone to base.

Touch of Glass

For easy elegance, showcase oversize pinecones under cloches. A dusting of faux snow adds wintry sparkle.

Easy-fill Ornaments

Nestle special "ingredients" inside ball ornaments for thoughtful, budget-friendly party favors or decorations. You can use wintry natural materials like we did, or let your imagination fly.

What you'll need
Plastic ball ornaments
Artificial snow
Pinecones
Pine tree clippings
Feathers
Ribbon

Instructions Place items inside one ornament half. (Leave them loose, or secure with a dot of hot glue.) Top with the other half, string with ribbon, and presto, you're done!

Woodland Charm

To create this adorable centerpiece or party serving tray, first line a two-tier cake stand with a forest floor of dried moss. Then add a dusting of faux snow. Bring the scene to life with evergreen sprigs, pinecones, painted acorns and glass balls. Snow-white tumblers filled with sprigs and pinecones lend height and prop up reindeer cookies.

Lantern Light

Surround lanterns with fresh greenery and pinecones for a classic, elegant centerpiece.

Natural Simplicity

Celebrate the season's simple joys by creating a free-flowing mantel look with just three natural materials: green apples, pinecones and long-needle evergreen branches.

Bowlful of Nature

Credit: Kevin Miyazaki/Redux

Layer pinecones, rose hips, dried pomegranates, sweetgum pods and moss for this easy look. Use materials from your garden first, then accent with others shown here (available at crafts stores or through your local florist).

Silver and Gold Wreath

Credit: Greg Scheidemann

Gold "nuggets"—spray-painted walnuts and ornaments—sparkle against pinecones sprayed silver and white. Use 8-inch pieces of florists wire to attach pinecones to a wire wreath form. Hot-glue painted walnuts and ornaments where desired.

Natural Wrap

Decorate your holiday packages this year with a natural motif using fresh greenery, paint or glue, and pinecones. Put an evergreen piece on a paper plate and cover with crafts paint or glue, then press onto brown kraft paper to create geometric designs. (To keep your hands clean, put a sheet of waxed paper over the greenery before pressing it.) If using glue, dust the greenery designs with glitter. When your package is dry, add ribbon and pinecone accents.

Pinecone Place Cards

For a natural touch on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table, glue pinecones onto short lengths of birch branches (available at crafts stores or online) to create place card stands. Cut extra bark into small banners to use as labels.

Bountiful Bowl

Credit: Kimberly Cornelison

Fresh loose greens, large pinecones and red pears give a compote a natural look. Tuck in antlers for textural contrast.

Natural Touches

Wintry white tulips lend a soft touch to this natural holiday centerpiece. Fill varying sizes of glassware with fresh flowers and arrange around metallic-sprayed pinecones and silvery ornaments.

Decor overhead

If you have a hanging light fixture or chandelier, attach white-tipped pinecones with slender wire or fishing line for a wintery look.

Create Vignettes

Credit: Kimberly Cornelison

Small vignettes, such as this one with pinecones, nuts and cinnamon sticks in crystal apéritif glasses on a silver tray, add surprising and sparkling detail to a room.

Make Candlestick Cones

Top silver candlesticks with silvery painted pinecones for a glittering display. Group several on a tray, and add some blue or silver ornaments for even more impact. To paint pinecones, apply several thin coats of metallic silver spray paint.

Pinecone Beauty Place Cards

White-tipped pinecones atop napkins hold place cards. The soft colors repeat in white candles wrapped with fat green velvet ribbon attached with pearl-headed pins. 

