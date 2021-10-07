An Eye-Catching Oval Treat Box You Can Make

An elegant, old-fashioned oval trimmed with gold, this little cardstock and poster board box adds a unique spin to your holiday giving. The method requires some patience as you attach the sides to the bottom and top but isn't too hard. After filling the box with treats, like these buttery Vanilla Bean Sablés, secure the lid with coordinating ribbon, tied in a bow or knot—or (if you're feeling extra) secured with a wax seal.