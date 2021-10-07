An Eye-Catching Oval Treat Box You Can Make
In a world full of square, rectangular and circular treat tins, an oval-shape box stands out.
An elegant, old-fashioned oval trimmed with gold, this little cardstock and poster board box adds a unique spin to your holiday giving. The method requires some patience as you attach the sides to the bottom and top but isn't too hard. After filling the box with treats, like these buttery Vanilla Bean Sablés, secure the lid with coordinating ribbon, tied in a bow or knot—or (if you're feeling extra) secured with a wax seal.
Supplies
- Oval templates
- 1 gold foil poster board
- 2 sheets colored cardstock (12-inch square)
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Scissors
- Cutting mat
- Craft utility knife, such as X-Acto
- Double-sided 1/2-inch-wide craft tape
- Bone folder
- Hot glue gun
- Deco gold foil transfer sheets
- 1-inch ribbon
- Wax seal and wax (optional)
How To
- For the box bottom and lid top: Trace the ovals for both the top and bottom onto gold foil poster board and cardstock. (You should have drawn four ovals total, one in each size for each material; label the tops and bottoms with pencil, to keep track of which is which. The tops are slightly larger.) Cut out and set aside.
- For the box side: Measure and cut two 3×12-inch rectangles of colored cardstock and one 21/2×22-inch strip of gold poster board. Set aside.
- For the lid side: Measure and cut two 11/2×12-inch pieces of colored cardstock and one 1×22-inch gold poster board strip. Set aside.
- Overlap the colored 3×12-inch rectangles by 1 inch to create a long strip, and secure with double-sided craft tape. Using a ruler and bone folder, measure, mark and score a line 1/2 inch from the edge, along the long side of the strip. Cover that 1/2-inch section with long strips of double-sided craft tape. Along this sticky strip, cut 3/4-inch increments diagonally, to make many little parallel flaps.
5. To make the box, attach this strip to one of the gold poster board ovals, curving the strip around and securing the tabs on the wrong (back) side of the oval as you go. Secure the ends with tape at the seam.
- To make the lid, repeat Steps 4 and 5 with the smaller colored strips and second gold poster board oval.
- To line the box, insert the 21/2×22-inch gold poster board strip inside the box. Secure seam with double-sided tape. Add spots of hot glue along interior between cardstock and gold poster board to hold in place. Repeat with 1×22-inch piece to line the lid.
- Glue the colored ovals to the top and bottom of the box to cover the tabs.
- Use double-sided tape to trim along top and bottom edges of lid. Working with one area at a time, add deco transfer foil, rubbing with finger to attach.
- If desired, make a wax seal on wax paper, following directions included with the wax and wax seal. Let cool and set. Remove wax by pulling straight up. (Tip: To prevent stamp from sticking, chill stamp on ice before embossing, and wipe away any condensation with a lint-free towel.)
- Fill box with treats. Tie box with ribbon, knotting or securing with the wax seal, using double-sided tape.