How to Make a White Snowflake Wreath
A white snowflake wreath matches any wintry scheme.
This shimmering wreath mimics glistening snow. Start with a ready-made flat rigid foam wreath (we used one with a 20-inch diameter). Cut out patterns from templates below. Trace and cut out snowflakes from stiff craft felt (or apply stiffening spray to regular felt). Layer snowflakes in random order on the wreath, starting with the biggest snowflakes on the bottom. Adhere with fabric glue. For dimension, apply more snowflakes with stacks of mounting squares. Mist with spray glue and sprinkle on glitter. Let dry.