How to Make a Stacked-Loop Bow
Add pizzazz to your wrapped gifts with a striking bow.
Stacked loop bow
To make this easy stacked-loop bow, you'll need ribbon, scissors, double-sided tape and a ruler. See our step-by-step instructions.
Related: Easy Gift Wrap Ideas
Step 1: Cut the ribbon
Cut three pieces of ribbon, each 2 inches longer than the previous one. For a loop in the center of the bow, cut a piece three times as long as the ribbon is wide.
Step 2: Glue the ribbon
With the ribbon facedown, turn ends to the center and adhere with double-sided tape to form two loops. Next, tape the ends of the center loop together. For the tail, cut a ribbon slightly longer than the longest loop and notch the ends.
Step 3: Stack the loops
Stack the tail and looped ribbons from longest to shortest, adhering the layers at the centers using the double-sided tape. Top the layers with the center loop.
Step 4: Place bow
Center the bow on the package. Thread a long ribbon through the center loop and wrap it around the package, taping it on the back to secure. That's a wrap on your beautiful bow!