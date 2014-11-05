How to Make a Stacked-Loop Bow

Updated November 07, 2022

Add pizzazz to your wrapped gifts with a striking bow.

Stacked loop bow

To make this easy stacked-loop bow, you'll need ribbon, scissors, double-sided tape and a ruler. See our step-by-step instructions.

Step 1: Cut the ribbon

Cut three pieces of ribbon, each 2 inches longer than the previous one. For a loop in the center of the bow, cut a piece three times as long as the ribbon is wide.

Step 2: Glue the ribbon

With the ribbon facedown, turn ends to the center and adhere with double-sided tape to form two loops. Next, tape the ends of the center loop together. For the tail, cut a ribbon slightly longer than the longest loop and notch the ends.

Step 3: Stack the loops

Stack the tail and looped ribbons from longest to shortest, adhering the layers at the centers using the double-sided tape. Top the layers with the center loop. 

Step 4: Place bow

Center the bow on the package. Thread a long ribbon through the center loop and wrap it around the package, taping it on the back to secure. That's a wrap on your beautiful bow!

