20 Holiday Peppermint Recipes
Peppermint adds to the festive look and flavor of these holiday dessert recipes: cookies, pies, fudge, brownies, cheesecake and more.
Peppermint Stick Brownies
A creamy, peppermint-flavor cheesecake layer adds holiday flair to classic chocolate brownies.
Peppermint Marshmallows
Homemade marshmallows are infinitely superior to store-bought—creamy and almost melt-in-your mouth soft. And peppermint is just one variation. In the baking aisle, find extracts like lemon, raspberry and cinnamon to customize your own marshmallows. The power of a stand mixer eases prep of this recipe, though a hand mixer works well.
White Christmas Peppermint Layer Cake
Fanciful pink peppermint frosting and snowy cake layers will brighten any holiday party. To decorate, choose between simple candy adornments (pictured) or whimsical white-chocolate trees.
Santa's Delight Peppermint Bark
This super-easy Christmas treat uses just two ingredients: candy coating and either crushed candy canes or crushed round peppermint candies.
Peppermint-Chocolate Cheesecake
This mint-chocolate dessert has been featured at the annual holiday progressive dinners in Wisconsin's Door County.
Peppermint Sugar Cookies
Peppermint extract infuses these crisp, buttery cookies with holiday flavor. Choose between slice-and-bake swirls or candy-cane shape cookies.
Peppermint-Fudge Brownie Bites
Refrigerated cookie dough speeds prep time on these treats, which have a topping of marshmallow and candy canes.
Peppermint Surprise Brownies
A hidden layer of chocolate-mint candies adds a burst of flavor to these thick, fudgy brownies.
Candy Cane Snack Mix
What's better than sweet and salty? Sweet, salty and pepperminty! This easy-as-could-be snack mix is fantastic for holiday gifts.
Peppermint-Cream Bites
These treats can be stored in your refrigerator for 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 3 months-the perfect make-ahead cookie for holiday parties. Layers of peppermint cream and chocolate fudge top a chocolate cookie crumb crust.
Frango Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Pie
This decadent pie is a favorite at Macy's on North State Street in Chicago. Stir in candy from a box of famous Frango Mints (order at macys.com), or use solid mint-flavored chocolate candies from the grocery store.
Mint Meringue Kisses
With sugar, eggs and mint extract, you can whip up a batch of perfectly peaked mint meringues. Fill their centers with melty smooth chocolate.
Peppermint Brownie Pie
This rich blend of two favorite holiday flavors-chocolate and mint-might start a new dessert tradition in your house. Can't find the mint-flavored pieces? Use regular chocolate chips and add 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract to the batter.
Chocolate-Mint Thins
Half chocolate and half mint, these cookies offer a great flavor combo and a pretty look.
Fanciful Peppermint Fudge
Mint flavor infuses this creamy, easy holiday fudge. If you like, use two cups mint-flavor semisweet chocolate pieces instead of the chocolate pieces and extract.
Star Mint Meringues
These light, airy meringues are a low-cal holiday treat. Prep them in just 20 minutes.
Chocolate-Mint Blossoms
Candy cane-flavor candies make these thumbprint cookies look festive for the holidays.
Dark Chocolate Mint Bites
A crumbly crust forms the base of these bar cookies, with smooth layers of chocolate and mint on top.
Peppermint and White Chocolate Cream Pie
Whipping cream flavored with peppermint extract tops this easy-to-make pie, which uses crushed chocolate wafer cookies for the crust and white chocolate instant pudding and pie filling mix for the middle.
Ultimate Chocolate-Mint Cookie Sandwiches
These cookies have the gooey factor going for them. They're a soft chocolate cookie sandwiched with mint filling and a swirl of fudgy frosting on top.
White Chocolate-Candy Cane Cheesecake
This cheesecake features a blend of mascarpone and cream cheese flavored with peppermint extract and crushed peppermint candies.
Mint-Chocolate Cheesecake
Creme de menthe adds a hint of mint and color to this chocolate-topped cheesecake.