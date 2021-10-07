How to Make a Modern Fruit Cake Box
Build this gold-lined slide-open box from cardstock and gold foil poster board to hold individual treats inside.
This project requires several materials, but the cuts and folds are easy. We used the box to hold a pair of Sarah Kieffer's chic Modern Fruit Cakes, but it is also a nice size to hold a few homemade candies or petite cookies. After building the open box, create a protective sleeve using transparent vellum.
Supplies
- 1 sheet colored cardstock (12-inch square)
- 1 gold foil poster board or 1 sheet gold foil cardstock
- 1 sheet vellum (8.5×11-inch)
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Scissors
- Craft utility knife, such as X-Acto
- Cutting mat
- Hot glue gun
- Bone folder
- Transparent tape
- 2 1/2-inch satin ribbon
- Micro glue dots (optional)
- Deco gold foil transfer sheets (optional)
- Gold foil cupcake liners
- Permanent glue stick
How To
- Measure and cut a 7 1/2×10 1/2-inch rectangle from both colored cardstock and gold poster board. Measure and cut a 6 1/2×11-inch rectangle of vellum.
- On cardstock, measure and mark 2 inches in from the edge on all four sides. With a bone folder and a straight edge, score a straight line parallel to the edge of the cardstock, through those marks, on all four sides. When you are finished, there will be a scored rectangle in the center, with a scored square in each corner.
- Score a diagonal line across each of those small squares, from the outside corner to the inside. Fold the cardstock up on all sides, so that the corners bend on the scored diagonal line, creating a triangular shape facing outward. Glue those triangles shut with hot glue.
- Fold triangles toward the center of the short side of the box, so that they meet, slightly overlapping; secure with hot glue.
- With gold poster board, repeat Step 2, marking lines on the back (wrong) side and using the craft knife to gently score the lines (without cutting through). Cut corner squares away. Fold along the score lines to form a lining to insert inside the colored cardstock box. Place inside and trim to create a nice fit. Secure with hot glue.
- Along both the long sides of the vellum, measure and mark points at these intervals: 1 3/4 inches, 2 inches, 3 1/2 inches, 2 inches and 1 3/4 inches. Using a ruler and bone folder, score lines at the marked points, parallel to the vellum's short sides. Fold along the scored edges to create the sleeve.
- Fit the vellum around the box and secure with a small piece of transparent tape. Slide the sleeve off and secure the whole seam on both sides with tape. (Note: The edges will not quite meet perfectly. There will be a slim gap, covered with tape.)
- Cut an 11 1/2-inch-long piece of ribbon. If you'd like to add polka dots, apply micro glue dots randomly on the ribbon. Lay gold foil transfer sheets over dots and rub with finger to apply. Repeat until covered
- For liners: Flatten and glue two cupcake liners together, gold sides out, using a glue stick. Set a 3-inch square piece of cardstock or poster board (any color) in center, and use it as a guide to fold up the curved sides, creating a shallow tray. Remove square, and repeat with 2 more cupcake liners.
- Place treats on trays and nestle in box. Place vellum sleeve onto box and add the ribbon. Use tape to secure the ribbon on the bottom of the box.
Hungry for more? Fashion our oval treat box or crepe paper treat bags for all of your holiday food gifting needs.