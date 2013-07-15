Easy Christmas Gift Wrapping Ideas

This wood snowman present topper can get a second life as a Christmas tree decoration once the gift is opened.

Glue three wood slices together to form a body. Cut out a green felt hat and a scarf and glue onto the snowman. Glue a sprig of greenery and artificial berries to the hat and the scarf. Attach two stick arms and then paint a thin layer of glue on the body and sprinkle glitter on it. Shake off the excess.