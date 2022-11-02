6 Colorful and Affordable Paper Crafts to Spread Holiday Cheer

Twin Cities-based jewelry designer Larissa Loden decks the halls of her fully renovated 1980s home with colorful paper crafts. We took a page out of the former art teacher's book and created these six paper Christmas crafts in her signature geometric style.

The starbursts on this cardboard wreath are made from colored and metallic card stock using just scissors, a ruler and glue. We suggest making a trial star with a sheet of scrap paper, so you understand the method and get a feel for how big the stars are relative to the paper you start with—once you do one, you'll be able to make dozens in no time!