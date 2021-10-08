Sweeten Food Gifts with This Candy Bar Packaging

Using our printable template, you can create a card stock sleeve to hold a foil-wrapped bar of chocolate. Choose your favorite holiday bark recipe and cut the bark into rectangles 2 3/4 x 5 3/4 inches to fit inside the packaging. (Might we suggest this Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bark?) After cutting, scoring and folding the card stock, finish off with a ribbon and gold foil sticker to secure the magic inside.