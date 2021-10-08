Sweeten Food Gifts with This Candy Bar Packaging
Craft a simple paper sleeve to wrap a homemade bar of chocolate bark, and your friends and family will feel like they’ve just won a golden ticket.
Credit: Carson Downing
Using our printable template, you can create a card stock sleeve to hold a foil-wrapped bar of chocolate. Choose your favorite holiday bark recipe and cut the bark into rectangles 2 3/4 x 5 3/4 inches to fit inside the packaging. (Might we suggest this Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bark?) After cutting, scoring and folding the card stock, finish off with a ribbon and gold foil sticker to secure the magic inside.
Supplies
- Template
- 1 sheet of 8.5×11-inch cardstock
- Pencil
- Scissors
- Ruler
- Bone folder
- Food-grade gold foil
- 1/2-inch ribbon
- Notary foil seal stickers
How To
- Trace template onto cardstock and mark all lines for scoring. Cut out and use the ruler and bone folder to score along the flaps. Fold and crease along marked lines.
- Wrap candy bar with foil; place candy bar inside the package. Fold short-end flaps inward, then fold larger flaps to overlap.
- Wrap ribbon around package and cut to fit. Place foil sticker over ribbon ends to seal package.