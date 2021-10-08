Sweeten Food Gifts with This Candy Bar Packaging

Craft a simple paper sleeve to wrap a homemade bar of chocolate bark, and your friends and family will feel like they’ve just won a golden ticket.

By Midwest Living editors
October 08, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Carson Downing

Using our printable template, you can create a card stock sleeve to hold a foil-wrapped bar of chocolate. Choose your favorite holiday bark recipe and cut the bark into rectangles 2 3/4 x 5 3/4 inches to fit inside the packaging. (Might we suggest this Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bark?) After cutting, scoring and folding the card stock, finish off with a ribbon and gold foil sticker to secure the magic inside.

Supplies

  • Template
  • 1 sheet of 8.5×11-inch cardstock
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Bone folder
  • Food-grade gold foil
  • 1/2-inch ribbon
  • Notary foil seal stickers

How To

  1. Trace template onto cardstock and mark all lines for scoring. Cut out and use the ruler and bone folder to score along the flaps. Fold and crease along marked lines.
  2. Wrap candy bar with foil; place candy bar inside the package. Fold short-end flaps inward, then fold larger flaps to overlap.
  3. Wrap ribbon around package and cut to fit. Place foil sticker over ribbon ends to seal package.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com