How to Make a Gold-Lined Cake Box That Really Shines
Treat loved ones (and show off your crafting and baking skills) with this gold-lined box that pops open to reveal a mini cake inside.
Credit: Carson Downing
With our printable templates and a few simple supplies, you'll be well on your way to constructing this glam cake box. Each box is designed to hold a single-layer six-inch cake, such as Sarah Kieffer's Chocolate Gift Cake. Secure the finished box with a ribbon of your choice; when the recipient tugs it open, a flash of gold will light up the room.
Supplies
- Box side templates
- Pencil
- 1 gold foil poster board or 5 sheets of gold foil cardstock
- 4 sheets of colored cardstock
- Ruler
- Craft utility knife, such as X-Acto
- Cutting mat
- Bone folder
- 1 1/2-inch satin ribbon
- 1/2-inch hole punch
- 8-inch gold cake board (or use a white or silver cake board and wrap it in gold foil)
How To
- Trace each of the side templates onto the back of the gold foil poster board twice. (You should have drawn four sides total, two of each kind.) Using a ruler as a straight edge and working on a cutting mat, cut out the box pieces with a craft knife.
- Using craft glue, glue each of the four pieces you've just cut to the back sides of four colored cardstock sheets, so that the wrong (back) sides are together. Let dry. Using a craft knife, trim off excess cardstock, tracing around the poster board. Repeat for all four sides.
- Place one side at a time on a work surface, gold side up. Mark points for scoring (Illustrations A and B). Use a bone folder and ruler to score and fold flaps. Repeat for all sides.
- Measure and cut an 8-inch square of gold poster board for the box base. Place
it gold side down. Working one at a time and using Illustration C as a guide, use hot glue to attach each of the four box sides to the square, placing them gold side down and overlapping the 1/2-inch flap with
the square. (Alternate the pieces so that matching sides are opposite one another, not adjacent.) Let dry completely.
- Punch holes into the two opposite flaps without folded closures (Illustration A). Cut ribbon to desired length, and tie up box to test fit. Place cake onto board and into box, fold up sides and secure with ribbon.