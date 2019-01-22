6 Ways to Celebrate Galentine's Day
Galentine's Day, coined by the popular TV series Parks and Recreation, is celebrated unofficially every year on February 13 as a Valentine's Day alternative for gal pals to show appreciation for each other. Here are 6 ways to show each other some extra love this year.
1. Make Time for Brunch
Host an in-person breakfast (bagel board, anyone?) or set up a Zoom call and agree beforehand on a coordinated brunch menu, maybe Honey French Toast topped with Macerated Berries or Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Warm Blueberry Compote. Talk about your favorite memories while sipping coffee.
2. Go Ice Skating
Put on your hat and mittens and hit the ice rink with your squad, because nothing says friendship like keeping each other from falling down (check before you go to see if you need to make reservations). After skating, warm up with some hot chocolate.
3. Head Out for a Night on the Town
Pick a comedy show or another performance — and support your local performing arts scene.
4. Have a Movie Marathon or Baking Extravaganza
Stay in and cozy up with a movie marathon and Valentine-themed snacks, such as this sweet and salty Valentine's Day Chocolate Trail Mix. Or settle in for a fun afternoon of baking delicious Valentine's Day desserts. Try these recipes: Gâteau au Chocolate and Red Velvet Pots, dusted with a sugary white heart on top.
5. Exchange Low-Cost Gifts
Get crafty with DIY options. Bake a batch of festive heart-shaped cookies for your best gals. Package them in pretty homemade bags for an added touch. A heartfelt crafted bookmark is perfect for any bookworm—give with a book you know they would love.
6. Enjoy a New Adventure Together
Take the day out to try something different with your squad. Find a local park that has a bird blind, bring binoculars and look for the bright red of a cardinal winging by. Or, if museums are open in your area, check out a new exhibit, and maybe grab dinner on the way home.