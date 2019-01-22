6 Ways to Celebrate Galentine's Day

Galentine's Day, coined by the popular TV series Parks and Recreation, is celebrated unofficially every year on February 13 as a Valentine's Day alternative for gal pals to show appreciation for each other. Here are 6 ways to show each other some extra love this year.

Put on your hat and mittens and hit the ice rink with your squad, because nothing says friendship like keeping each other from falling down (check before you go to see if you need to make reservations). After skating, warm up with some hot chocolate.