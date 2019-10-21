6 Sparkling DIY Holiday Decorations

Start with white paper bags—either lunch-style bags with bottoms or flat, sleeve-style ones, any size. Our tree topper uses 15 (6 1/2-inch-tall) bags; the ornaments use 10 to 17 (4-inch-tall) bags. Divide into stacks of three or four bags. Glue bags in each stack together with a glue stick, spreading glue in a fat inverted T (across the bottom and up the center). Do not glue inside bags. Let dry. Cut notches from sides of stacks with scissors, using template (available at midwestliving.com/metallic) as a visual guide. Glue a few stacks together, lining up notches; let dry. Open bags to unfold star. (If ends don't reach or you want more rays, add another bag or stack of bags.) Secure with paper clips. Spray both sides with metallic spray paint, drying between sides.