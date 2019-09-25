Holidays & Entertaining

30 Halloween Decorating Ideas
Bring the Halloween spirit into your home with these centerpieces, wreaths and decorating ideas.
50 Easy Fall Decorating Projects
Decorate your home inside and outside with gourds, leaves, pumpkins, nuts and other seasonal materials for beautiful fall DIY displays.
Easy Halloween Party Snacks
The trick to these easy Halloween treat recipes is a few simple ingredients and a dash of creativity.
Decorate Fun Halloween Cupcakes
Create owls, ghosts, witches, skeletons and other Halloween designs by adding candy and frosting to homemade or purchased cupcakes.
Gorgeous DIY Fall Decorating with Corn Husks
At summer's end, corn's lowly husks become decorating stars. A quick dip in fabric dye sets them aglow in ruby, indigo and gold, leaving vibrant raw material for easy and long-lasting fall crafts.
DIY Halloween spider and web decals
Create a webby welcome with our easy spider and web decals.