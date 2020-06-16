Perfect Plants for a Midwest Woodland Garden

If hiking a stretch of the Appalachian Trail is on your adventure bucket list, David Baker's garden offers a taste of the terrain—in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A mountain stream inspired David's front yard, a sloping woodland expanse, where water and blooms cascade gracefully. Though the garden clones a bit of Appalachia, its DNA is all Midwestern. David bought a pickup just to haul plants from nurseries in Lake County, Ohio and he axed all the non-native trees.

Here are some of the plants David used at his garden—ones you can use to get inspiration for your own yard.