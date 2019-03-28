Miniature Vegetables to Try in Your Garden

Supersize melons and beefsteak tomatoes may win blue ribbons at the fair, but our top veggie prize goes to these adorable, snackable, easy-to-grow minis.

Lean on me The veggies are small-but not the plants! Plan to reinforce pepper plants with stakes and support trailing cherry tomato and cucamelon vines with cages, stakes or trellises.

Itty bitty These cuties are about half the size of the cherry or grape tomatoes at the store-pop them by the handful like blueberries!

At The Chef's Garden in Huron, Ohio, Farmer Lee Jones watches culinary trends for his restaurant clients. They love petite vegetables, and Lee thinks you will, too: "If we want to eat healthy, the trick is to make it fun, and mini vegetables are both fun and flavorful." Here are four to try in your garden this summer.

Tomatoes, cucamelons and ground cherries Left-right: cherry tomatoes, cucamelons, ground cherries

Cherry tomatoes

Miniature tomatoes are easy to grow and produce a bounty for snacks, salads and roasting. For the tiniest fruits, search for currant varieties, such as All-America Selections winner 'Candyland Red'. For a slightly larger 1-inch fruit, consider 'Patio Choice Yellow', purple-black 'Midnight Snack' or 'Sungold', an exceptional orange variety that scored well in a recent tomato grower survey.

Cucamelons

These Wonka-worthy veggies are the darlings of farmers markets and Instagram posts. Also known as Mexican sour gherkins, mouse melons or sanditas ("little watermelons" in Spanish), cucamelons taste like cucumber with a touch of lemon. They're best harvested at 1 inch (grape-size). Enjoy them raw, pickled or floating in a cocktail.

Ground Cherries

These marble-size golden gems taste like cherry tomatoes infused with pineapple and mango juice. Similar to tomatillos, the fruits are wrapped in papery husks and fall from the plants as they ripen, hence the name ground cherry. Unwrap them to eat in salads, jams, pies, cobblers, sauces or even dried in a dehydrator like raisins.

Mini peppers

Like their full-size cousins, mini peppers thrive in Midwest heat, and the plants are well-suited for containers. You can sometimes find plants at nurseries, but if growing from seed, try 'Baby Belle' or 'Sweetie Pie', a 2017 All-America Selections winner.

