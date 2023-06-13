November Garden Calendar

Time to tuck your garden into bed for winter! Your mums may still be blooming, but most of this month will be spent prepping your garden for next year.

In November, garden tasks in the Midwest shift towards preparing for the upcoming winter months. As the temperatures drop, it's crucial to clean up the garden by removing any remaining plant debris, fallen leaves and weeds. This helps prevent the buildup of pests and diseases. It's also an ideal time to apply a layer of mulch around perennials to protect them from frost and maintain soil moisture. You can continue to plant spring-blooming bulbs such as tulips and daffodils, ensuring a vibrant display in spring. Finally, remember to drain and store garden hoses, clean and sharpen garden tools, and protect sensitive plants from freezing temperatures to ensure a successful transition into winter.

Planting bulbs for spring

Envision your yard filled with colorful crocuses, hyacinths, daffodils and tulips in a few months, and you'll be glad to know you can still plant spring-blooming bulbs until the ground starts to freeze. Just be sure to purchase firm, large, healthy-looking bulbs, even if they're on clearance!

Display Mums

Florist's mums aren't winter-hardy but are perfect for pots. You may be able to score some good deals on mums as the end of the season nears.

Wrapping trees for protection

Young trees, those just a year or two old, and fruit trees will appreciate a protective wrap around their trunks. The rolls of paper, plastic or foam-based wrap will protect trees from winter scald and rabbit damage. Remove in the spring.

Wrap Roses in Cold Regions

In Zones 5 and colder, wrap tender types of roses in burlap. With hybrid teas, the least cold-hardy of all, instead of burlap use chicken wire or another material to make a collar at least 2 feet high around the rose and fill in with straw or chopped autumn leaves.

Mulch Roses

Heap 6 inches to 1 foot of loose soil or compost over the base of your rosebushes to protect them from winter extremes.

Mulch Strawberries with Straw

Do this before the temperature drops to 20°F, then put large branches or other weights on top to keep the straw from blowing.

Raking fall leaves

Leaves that collect around shrubs and perennial plantings will provide protection until spring. But don't allow leaves to hang out for more than a few days on lawns; they will suffocate the grass.

Water As Needed

If the fall has been unseasonably dry, water newly planted trees, shrubs and other new plantings.

Clean out beds in November

After the first killing frost, tear out annuals and cut back perennials, except those you'd like to keep standing for winter interest, such as sedum and grasses. You can also cut back perennials in the early spring, or you can get started on the task now.

Store Tender Bulbs

After the first frost, dig up tender bulbs, such as gladiolus, cannas, dahlias and caladiums, that won't survive the winter. Store indoors in a cardboard box or paper bag filled with sawdust or other dry, loose material. They'll be ready for replanting next spring.

Clean and store garden tools

After scrubbing and drying metal tools, rub them with a bit of motor, vegetable or linseed oil to prevent rust. Use a tool file to sharpen dull tools, or take them in for sharpening.

Service your Mower

If you've made your final mowing of the season, run the mower until all gasoline is gone. Clean the top and underside of the mower for winter storage. Follow manufacturer directions on oil and oil filters. Have the blade sharpened.

Remove Hoses