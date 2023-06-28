January Garden Calendar

January is a great month to start planning your garden for the upcoming spring. Research different plant varieties, create a garden layout, and make a list of seeds or plants you want to grow. If you're eager to get a head start, you can start seeds indoors for slower-growing plants. And pay attention to your indoor plants: Monitor their watering needs, provide adequate light, and adjust humidity levels if necessary.

Gather Ideas for Spring

Start Spring Planning

Just about the time you put away the Christmas tree, the seed catalogs will start hitting your mailbox. Enjoy the chance to begin your grand plans for warmer weather. Supplement the lists of new products with ideas from garden books and magazines.

Corral Ideas into a Garden Notebook

A notebook will be handy for toting to the garden center come spring. Dedicate pages for notes and photos of favorite ideas. Include pocket folders for articles and notes, and a zip pocket to hold spring receipts and plant labels.

Make Online Purchases Early

Supplies of the most popular items tend to start running out in March or so.

Indoor houseplants in winter -- extra humidity

Primp Indoor Plants

Boost Humidity Around Houseplants

It's one of the best things you can give them this time of year. Misting doesn't help, but a tray filled with pebbles and a quarter inch or so of water will be most appreciated. Also, turn up your humidifier as high as you can (without creating condensation on windows). Both people and plants will feel better for it!

Evaluate Houseplants

If they're struggling, it's probably time to pitch them and replace them as needed. Otherwise, give plants a good rinse in the kitchen sink or shower, trim off brown or problem parts, and top off the soil with fresh potting mix. But don't fertilize houseplants this month. With less daylight, their need for food is reduced.

Forced hyacinth bulbs

Care for Bulbs and Seeds

Check on Bulbs You're Forcing

Keep soil lightly moist. And once the bulbs have sent up shoots a half-inch to 1 inch high, take them out and put them in a sunny, bright spot.

Check on Bulbs or Corms in Storage

If you dug up some tender bulbs last fall to store over the winter, uncover and examine them. They should be firm and healthy looking. If any are shriveled or mildewed, pitch them now.

Start Seeds of Slower-Growing Plants

It's time to start seeds for plants like parsley and onions. Don't be tempted, though, to start other seeds too early (follow label directions or read on up on them online). If you jump the gun on planting seeds, seedlings will languish indoors too long without the powerful natural sun, and they will get leggy and diseased. The vast majority of seeds should be started 6 to 8 weeks before your region's last average frost date. For most of the Midwest, that means starting seeds in March.

Outdoor Chores

Keep Walks and Plants Safe

When it's snowy or icy, use calcium chloride, sand or even kitty litter instead of sodium chloride rock salt for walks and drives. It's less likely to harm concrete and plants.

Mulch with Snow

As long as snow doesn't have salt in it and isn't slushy, fee free to toss it onto perennials and small shrubs. Fluffy snow insulates against weather extremes.

Evaluate For Winter Interest