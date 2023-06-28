February Garden Calendar

By February, even though snow may still be on the ground, gardeners knows it's time to prepare for spring. Start some seeds indoors, prune dormant trees and shrubs, finalize plans for garden changes, and make sure you've ordered seeds. February is also a good time to check that your gardening tools and equipment are in good condition—setting the stage for the growing season ahead.

Tool organization in garage for spring potting Credit: Marty Baldwin

Get Tools and Supplies Ready

Tidy Your Tool Area

Now is a good time to clean up and organize your garden tools and any tool shed or potting area you have. A pegboard is a budget-friendly classic; have a home center cut a piece to your desired side (you can roll on paint to cover the drab brown). DIY a potting bench with a hole for sweeping away dirt or plant trimmings.

Take Inventory

Look over your garden supplies, such as fertilizers, potting soil, soil amendments and other garden materials. Stockpile now so you'll be ready to go once the spring rush hits.

Sharpen and Repair Hand Tools

In the southern Midwest, give your lawn mower a tune-up or take it in for servicing. Don't forget to sharpen the blade, too.

Wash Pots

Use hot, soapy water and rinse so they're set for spring planting.

Crabapple display

Take Advantage of Milder Days

Force Branches

Once spring-blooming branches start to develop the tiniest buds, cut them and bring them indoors for forcing. These include forsythia, redbud, pussy willow, crabapple and more. Just soak the branches in a tub of cold water for a few hours, then arrange in a vase and watch them open over the next several days.

Prune Trees and Shrubs

In the southern Midwest, the occasional mild day is a good time to prune most trees and shrubs. (Wait with roses until tiny red buds that will turn into stems start to shoot out.)

Think About Building a Cold Frame

Cold frames are a great way to get a head start on sowing lettuces, spinaches, radishes and more!

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory_1225 Estabrook Drive, Saint Paul, MN

Plan and Purchase for Spring

Visit a Botanical Garden

Give yourself a dose of warmth and humidity by visiting an indoor public garden near you. You'll get some ideas for your spring garden, too. And if you time it right, you might get to see one of the Midwest's dazzling orchid shows.

Write Down Your Garden Ideas

A garden notebook that will be easy to bring to the garden center come spring. Make notes and keep photos or sketches of favorite plants.

Finish Online Purchases

Supplies of the most popular items may run out in March—it's best to finish your buying now.

Starting seeds indoors

Seeds, Bulbs and Houseplants

Choose the Right Time to Start Seeds Indoors

Slower-growing plants, such as parsley and onions, can be started indoors, but hold off until March on most seeds. If you're unsure, check the seed packet label or read up on them online. Most seeds should be started 6 to 8 weeks before your region's last average frost date.

Keep an Eye on Houseplants

It's getting towards the end of a long, cold winter. Your houseplants will be missing the sunshine and warmth. You can boost humidity by turning up your humidifier or by setting plants on a tray filled with pebbles and a quarter-inch or so of water. Don't fertilize houseplants yet; with less daylight, their need for food is reduced. If they're truly struggling, consider replacing them as needed. (Try one of these super-easy houseplants.)

Care for Forced and Stored Bulbs