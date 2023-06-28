December Garden Calendar
Your focus will shift to indoor plants in December, but make sure your outdoor plants are protected for the cold winter months. If you haven't already removed fallen leaves and debris, clean up your garden before snowfall to prevent disease and pests. Applying a layer of mulch—which could include snow or Christmas tree branches—will help insulate the soil.
How to Care for Houseplants and Bulbs
Keep Poinsettias Well-Watered
They dry out easily. Position them in a bright spot away from cold drafts and blasts of heat from a vent or fireplace.
Don't Fertilize Houseplants
Let them have a little break this month, as they would in the outdoors.
Related: 20 Super-Easy Houseplants
Check on Forced Bulbs in Cold Storage
Keep soil lightly moist. Once the bulbs have sent up shoots a half-inch to 1-inch high, take them out and put them in the sunniest, brightest spot possible.
Related: How to Grow Indoor Blooms and Bulbs
Winter Mulch and Compost
Mulch With Snow
Perennials love snow. When shoveling, as long as the snow doesn't have salt in it and isn't slushy, don't worry about tossing it onto perennials and small shrubs. Fluffy snow is called white mulch and actually insulates against weather extremes.
Collect Fireplace Ashes
Put cold ashes onto your compost heap to increase the potassium content, which is valuable to plants when you reuse your compost in the garden.
Recycle Your Live Christmas Tree
Cut off the branches and lay them over plantings as a light winter mulch.
Decorate From Your Garden
Cut Evergreens for Indoor Decor
Evergreens make beautiful and aromatic holiday touches. Just remember that you are essentially pruning your evergreens when you take these clippings. So make clean cuts at the fork of a branch or a stem, and use your cuts to enhance the overall shape of the evergreen.
Winter Landscape Care
Evaluate for Winter Interest
Note good places in your landscape to plant native grasses, evergreens or shrubs with interesting bark. Then you'll be ready with a plan when you're itching to plant in the spring.
Related: 6 Plants for a Winter Cutting Garden
Keep Walks and Plants Safe
Instead of sodium chloride rock salt for your icy walks and drives, use calcium chloride, sand, or even kitty litter. It's less harmful to concrete and plants.