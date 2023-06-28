December Garden Calendar

Keep your plants happy over the winter—and do a little holiday decorating, too.

Your focus will shift to indoor plants in December, but make sure your outdoor plants are protected for the cold winter months. If you haven't already removed fallen leaves and debris, clean up your garden before snowfall to prevent disease and pests. Applying a layer of mulch—which could include snow or Christmas tree branches—will help insulate the soil.

Variety of Potted Poinsettias with Spray Painted Pots; Various artificial flowers in vases against wall

How to Care for Houseplants and Bulbs

Keep Poinsettias Well-Watered

They dry out easily. Position them in a bright spot away from cold drafts and blasts of heat from a vent or fireplace.

Don't Fertilize Houseplants

Let them have a little break this month, as they would in the outdoors.

Check on Forced Bulbs in Cold Storage

Keep soil lightly moist. Once the bulbs have sent up shoots a half-inch to 1-inch high, take them out and put them in the sunniest, brightest spot possible.

Winter Mulch and Compost

Mulch With Snow

Perennials love snow. When shoveling, as long as the snow doesn't have salt in it and isn't slushy, don't worry about tossing it onto perennials and small shrubs. Fluffy snow is called white mulch and actually insulates against weather extremes.

Collect Fireplace Ashes

Put cold ashes onto your compost heap to increase the potassium content, which is valuable to plants when you reuse your compost in the garden.

Recycle Your Live Christmas Tree

Cut off the branches and lay them over plantings as a light winter mulch.

twig holiday decorations Credit: Thayer Gowdy

Decorate From Your Garden

Cut Evergreens for Indoor Decor

Evergreens make beautiful and aromatic holiday touches. Just remember that you are essentially pruning your evergreens when you take these clippings. So make clean cuts at the fork of a branch or a stem, and use your cuts to enhance the overall shape of the evergreen.

Cheerful red home exterior with holiday lights Credit: Greg Schiedemann

Winter Landscape Care

Evaluate for Winter Interest

Note good places in your landscape to plant native grasses, evergreens or shrubs with interesting bark. Then you'll be ready with a plan when you're itching to plant in the spring.

