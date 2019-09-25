Midwest Gardening Calendar

What should you be doing in your garden this month? Find out here.

Most Recent

November Garden Calendar

Time to tuck your garden into bed for winter!
May Garden Calendar

This is what all those April showers were for! The garden is going great guns this month.
March Garden Calendar

Time to venture outdoors for some serious gardening -- planting, pruning and cleanup.
June Garden Calendar

Finish planting early this month and enjoy your growing flowers and veggies.
July Garden Calendar

The heat's on, so keep your garden going strong.
January Garden Calendar

Forget about winter for a while and start planning for spring.
More Midwest Gardening Calendar

September Garden Calendar

Enjoy cooler temperatures, bountiful harvests and late-season blooms.
October Garden Calendar

Plant bulbs, watch for frost and prepare for next year's lawn.
February Garden Calendar

December Garden Calendar

August Garden Calendar

April Garden Calendar

