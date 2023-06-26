6 Plants for a Winter Cutting Garden

Boxwood

The best year-round gardens mix evergreens with trees whose bark provides interesting textures or colors even after their leaves fall. (And don't forget: Ornamental grasses are another essential in the winter landscape to toolbox.)

For centuries, boxwoods have been planted in neat hedges, shaped topiaries and mounded accents. Today's growers are introducing disease-resistant varieties like NewGen (pictured) and look-alike alternatives like Gem Box inkberry holly. To shape and thin mature shrubs (and collect for decorating), prune 8- to 10-inch stems.