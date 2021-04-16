Turn Your Midwest Backyard Into a Tropical Oasis

These stylish houseplants also can be grown outdoors in summer to bring an exotic flair to patio containers. Their colorful, long-lasting blooms contrast beautifully against their strappy and often patterned leaves. Pot a couple varieties together or combine with ivy, creeping Jenny or sweet potato vine. After flowering, the parent plant dies, and new growth or "pups" emerge. Some bromeliads grow best in sun while others prefer shade. A few foliage favorites include Neoregelia spp. (pictured) and 'Guacamole' in green mottled with red. For colorful flowers, try Guzmania spp. or 'Pink Quill.'