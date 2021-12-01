These mini DIY Christmas trees (no more than 12 inches tall!) elevate any tabletop or mantel. Use evergreen cuttings, floral foam, and colorful cups and bowls to create festive arrangements that last for weeks and make fun holiday gifts.

Spruce Up Your Mantel with Tiny Tannenbaums

First, choose your vessel. Dig through your cupboards or go thrifting for tiny tree stands—petite flower pots, mugs, bowls or ramekins. (Another option: Order something inexpensive online, like a dozen wooden egg cups.)

Next, cut a floral foam brick into a cone shape with a flattish top and a base that will nestle snugly in your tree stand. Soak the foam in water until saturated, then set in stand. Starting from the top, poke fresh plant clippings into the foam, creating a pine-tree shape. Water as needed for freshness.

Snip sprigs from your backyard evergreens, ask for discarded clippings at a tree farm or greenhouse, or visit a florist for specialty varieties. Here are a few of our go-to varieties.