Want to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden? Here's What to Plant for Gorgeous Color (and Visitors) All Spring

Not all bulbs pop their heads from the earth at once—and that's a good thing. A progression of bloom times provides ongoing color for us and consistent nourishment for pollinators. "Early spring bulbs are so critical when there's little else blooming," says St. Louis bulb expert Jason Delaney.

The Seussical flowers of ornamental onions attract humans and insects alike. They open in late May and June, filling the gap between spring bulbs and summer flowers, and come in all sizes. 'Globemaster'can reach 10 inches across.

Plant a mass of these purple, yellow or white blooms along a border, under a tree or even in the lawn. (Bonus: They're a relative bargain to buy in bulk.) "Bees just mob Tommies," says Delaney about the early variety Crocus tommasinianus.

Opening even before snow melts, these tiny, pendulous blooms are a welcome sight for eager bumblebees. For über-early blooms, plant on a sunny, south-facing slope. Start with a dozen and watch them multiply to share with others.

Spring bulbs require a long chilling period to instigate blooms, so they should be planted in autumn . Find a sunny or partly sunny, well-drained location, and plant them three times the depth of their own height.

Did you know queen bumblebees, the only winter survivors of their colonies, arise from underground in early spring to rebuild their nests? They may appear half awake as they clumsily bob about, sipping on nectar and loading up on pollen. Some bees are even known to sleep inside crocuses as the flowers close at night. Peggy Anne Montgomery, of the resource site flowerbulbs.com, explains how to welcome them to your garden this spring.