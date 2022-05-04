Shade Landscaping Ideas for Midwest Gardens

Irvin Etienne curates 26 acres of lush landscape at the Lilly House, a historic spread north of downtown Indianapolis. With so much ground to tend, he encounters all types of conditions—including a troublesome patch of dry shade under a sugar maple grove. "Even though some perennials may be promoted as shade plants," he says, "you have to learn from experience how much shade they will tolerate. I can't tell you how many plants I've killed in that area." He recommends leaning on tough perennials that can survive both shade from a tree's canopy and drought brought on by its water-guzzling roots.