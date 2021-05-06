Plant Combos That Totally Nail Curb Appeal

Since 2015, landscape architect Pamela Self has been working alongside the Chicago Department of Transportation to design the floral extravaganza down Michigan Avenue. The 2.3-mile show begins at the Field Museum and extends north to the John Hancock Building. In late May, Self and her team join forces with a crew of 20 from A Safe Haven Landscaping Services—a social enterprise for at-risk youth, veterans and substance recovery individuals. Together, they work a dozen nights, often from 7 p.m. to as late as 4 a.m., installing more than 20,000 plants.

In the past six years, Self has learned the best eye-catching combos and top-performing plants to shine all season.

"Our plantings have to be impactful from Memorial Day to October," says Self, who starts the previous fall with design concepts and selections for a plant palette of 35 to 40 varieties. She says the plants must withstand varying weather conditions, require no deadheading or pruning, and offer colorful flowers or foliage all season. Here are her favorite plant combos plus a few tips.