8 Spectacular Spring Flower Festivals to Experience Around the Midwest

2. Dogwood-Azalea Festival — Charleston, Missouri

A six-mile trail of flowering dogwoods, azaleas and Victorian homes creates a stunning backdrop for this 54-year-old Dogwood-Azalea Festival (April 21-24). Walk or cruise the trail. Tour the homes. Grab a seat along the parade route, or sign up for the 5K run. Be sure to linger for the candlelight tour with 2,000 luminaries and spotlighted banks of azaleas. It's no wonder the town touts itself as the "flower of Missouri's bootheel."