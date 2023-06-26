11 Shrubs That Thrive in the Midwest and Deliver Fabulous Fall Color
Certain shrubs underline the beauty of fall and extend color into your landscape after annuals have withered. These Midwest-friendly picks offer a stunning transition into the colder months with colors or shapes that form a rich brocade, especially in combination. Shrubs are also attractive to birds who hide among their branches or feed merrily upon the fruits. Structure, texture, and low-maintenance—it's win-win with shrubs!
Elderberry
'Lemony Lace' elderberry (Sambucus racemosa) adds texture and brightens the garden with feathery chartreuse leaves, and there's no need to prune if you want blooms. White flowers in spring evolve into red berries. Growing 3-5 feet tall, this deer-resistant shrub likes full sun to light shade in warmer climates. Looking for drama instead? 'Black Lace' elderberry adds dark purple depth laden with shadowy mystery and gothic charm. Zones 3-7.
Tip: Elderberry is bee-, butterfly- and songbird-friendly and naturally deer-resistant.
Dogwood
Bloodtwig dogwood (Cornus sanguinea) provides a year of garden interest starting in spring with white blossoms and bright green leaves, progressing to dark blue berries in summer and ending the year with an explosion of colorful branches. 'Arctic Sun' (pictured) dwarf dogwood grows 3-4 feet high and features yellow branches tipped with red, while 'Arctic Fire' has scarlet twigs. Both look cheery against snow or a monotone winter landscape. Zones 4-7.
Tip: For the best color, remove 25 percent of the oldest stems in early spring. Dogwood is also bee-, butterfly- and songbird-friendly and deer-resistant.
Panicle Hydrangea
Pink panicle varieties such as 'Fire Light' (pictured), 'Little Quick Fire' or 'Diamond Rouge' sport blooms that evolve from white to a warm rosy blush by autumn. The blooms cling stubbornly to the branches into winter, drying to sepia-colored papery clusters that make pretty additions to dried floral arrangements or add interest to the garden during cold months. In early spring, prune roughly 25 percent of old stems to encourage more blooms. Try several for a lovely hedge or privacy planting. Dwarf varieties grow 5-6 feet, Zones 3-8.
Tip: Deer enjoy hydrangea flower buds, so use a repellant or netting if needed.
Smoke Bush
Purple smoke bushes (Cotinus coggygria) such as 'Royal Purple' (pictured) have oval-shaped leaves that flutter flirtatiously and are particularly stunning when backlit. In the summer, the bush erupts in frothy plumes creating a purple haze—hence the name smoke bush. The branches make striking additions to floral arrangements.
In the landscape, 10- to 15-foot-tall smoke bushes can form a dramatic hedge, privacy screen or focal point; this deer-resistant shrub also tolerates clay soil. 'Winecraft Black' has foliage that turns red-orange in fall, while 'Golden Spirit' provides a shock of electric chartreuse color. Zones 4-8.
Tip: Prune smoke bushes as little as necessary in early spring to encourage more frothy blooms in summer. (A hard pruning will result in fewer blossoms but larger, more colorful leaves.)
Chokeberry
The common name for Aronia, chokeberry refers to the plant's red berries which are edible but chokingly tart. This showy shrub provides three seasons of interest with spring blossoms, summer berries and crimson or orange leaves in autumn.
A North American native, chokeberries make a gorgeous mass planting for ultimate fall drama. Varieties to try include Brilliant Red (Aronia arbutifolia 'Brilliantissima') or Viking Black (Aronia melanocarpa 'Viking'). Chokeberry thrives near streams, water gardens and ponds. Grows up to 8 feet high; Zones 4-9.
Tip: The berries can be made into jams or left for the birds to enjoy during the winter.
Winterberry Holly
Winterberry holly (Ilex verticillata) shrubs such as the 'Berry Poppins' (pictured) dwarf variety drop their leaves in autumn to reveal clusters of red berries that birds adore. Native to North America, winterberries add cheery color to chilly months. Other varieties of winterberry holly to look for include 'Berry Heavy', 'Red Sprite', 'Winter Red', and 'Blue Princess Holly', which has glossy evergreen leaves. Grows to 4 feet high; Zones 3-9.
Tip: As with most fruiting hollies, 'Berry Poppins' require a male pollinator such as 'Mr. Poppins' to produce berries.
Viburnum
Viburnums are known for their lacy umbels of flowers in spring followed by berries that mature into inviting colors by fall. The 'Brandywine' (pictured) variety is particularly dramatic as the berries change from ivory to pink to dark purple by fall and the foliage turns burgundy. Many viburnums need a pollinator to set fruit, but Brandywine does not. Other viburnums to try: 'Glitters & Glows' Arrowwood combines two varieties in one plant to ensure pollination for blue berries. 'Spice Girl' Korean Spice has fragrant pink blooms in summer and lush scarlet hues in fall. Grows to 6 feet; Zones 5-9.
Tip: Viburnum require no deadheading or pruning, plus they are deer- and rabbit-resistant.
Arborvitae
'Highlights' arborvitae (Thuja occidentalis 'Janed Gold') has an almost luminescent gold color year-round and pops next to a dark background or purple shrubs. Water regularly, protect from harsh wind, and place in full to partial sun. Birds love to hide among the soft needles. Slow-growing, this arborvitae can be placed in a container or planted in the landscape. Grows up to 8 feet; Zones 5-8.
Tip: No need to prune arborvitae unless to shape or remove dead needles.
False Cypress
The compelling texture and year-round color of threadleaf false cypress (Chamaecyparis pisifera) shrubs will have admiring neighbors asking, "What is that?" The 'Soft Serve' variety provides a pop of bright lemony-green color as well as an interesting cone shape in the garden. More compact varieties, such as the small, round 'Golden Mop,' look interesting in clusters or rows. Deer-resistant and drought-tolerant, these easygoing statement shrubs bring a sense of whimsy to the fall landscape. Zones 4-8.
Tip: Plant in full sun for bright autumn color.
Serviceberry
A native species, serviceberries (Amelanchier spp.) make lovely specimen plants that attract pollinators and birds. In spring, they have pale flowers attached to bare branches; in summer, the flowers mature to dark purple fruit which can be eaten fresh or used in jams. For spectacular autumn displays, try 'Autumn Brilliance' which grows to 20-25 feet. Smaller options include 'Regent Saskatoon' or the columnar 'Standing Ovation'. Zones 3-8.
Ninebark
Ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius) shrubs offer three-season interest, especially the 'Ginger Wine' (pictured) variety, which starts with bright orange leaves and white flowers in spring and matures to a deep russet with red berries by fall. A North American native, ninebark performs well during dry spells, cold winters and needs no pruning or deadheading. Grows 5-6 feet; Zones 3-7.