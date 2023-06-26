11 Shrubs That Thrive in the Midwest and Deliver Fabulous Fall Color

'Lemony Lace' elderberry (Sambucus racemosa) adds texture and brightens the garden with feathery chartreuse leaves, and there's no need to prune if you want blooms. White flowers in spring evolve into red berries. Growing 3-5 feet tall, this deer-resistant shrub likes full sun to light shade in warmer climates. Looking for drama instead? 'Black Lace' elderberry adds dark purple depth laden with shadowy mystery and gothic charm. Zones 3-7.

Tip: Elderberry is bee-, butterfly- and songbird-friendly and naturally deer-resistant.