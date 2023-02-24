17 Privacy Trees and Shrubs for the Midwest

Ready to hide the view of a neighbor's patio, enclose a pool deck or buffer the noise of a nearby street? Midwest tree expert and author of Landscaping with Trees in the Midwest ($27, Amazon) Scott Zanon says many trees and shrubs can be planted tightly to form hedges, groves and screens to offer a solution. Many also add multi-season beauty and support wildlife. The key is to select the right tree for the right place whether shady and wet or cold and windy. Here are 17 favorites to try.