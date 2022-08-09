Midwest Plants for Small-Space Greenery and Color
In her small Detroit backyard, botanical artist Lisa Waud plants a leafy foundation, then selectively accents with pops of color and vertical climbers. Here are some of her tried-and-true recommendations for small-space landscaping.
Greens: Switchgrass
This upright native has green leaves with red tips that darken to burgundy from summer into fall. Billowy seed heads add to the show. Try popular 'Shenandoah'.
Related: Botanical Artist Lisa Waud's Small Detroit Backyard is a Lesson in Urban Serenity
Greens: 'Limelight' Hydrangea
Reliable and widely available, this shrub has chartreuse summer blooms that fade to pink in the fall. Dry flowers provide continued interest throughout the winter.
Greens: Fountain Grass
Gardeners prize this dependable grass for its fluffy bottle-brush plumes and flowing shape. Consider pinkish 'Karley Rose' or miniature 'Little Bunny' for small spaces.
Color Accents: Geranium
Waud grows regular and scented geraniums, which have ruffled leaves that emit a fragrance when touched. Since they're not hardy in the Midwest, she overwinters them indoors.
Color Accents: Purple Coral Bells
A striking perennial, purple coral bells have grape-color leaves and delicate flowers. Waud pairs them with brown sedge for contrast. Try 'Forever Purple' or 'Palace Purple'.
Color Accents: Allium
Ornamental onions showcase purple, pink or white blooms in spring and rounded seed heads that linger throughout the season. Look for award-winning 'Millenium'.
Climbers: Blue Passionflower
Grown as an annual in the Midwest, this rampant tropical vine features intricate white and blue-purple blooms and will cover a trellis or fence. Waud lets it clamber up her garage.
Climbers: Sweet Autumn Clematis
This vigorous vine (even invasive in some states) erupts with tiny white, fragrant flowers in August and September, followed by a silvery mass of fluffy seed heads.
Climbers: 'Jackmanii' Clematis
This classic, trusty clematis delivers showy royal purple blooms in June, July and September. Waud's climbs up remesh that she wrapped around a porch post.