Midwest Plants for Beautiful Fall Color

By Teresa Woodard August 05, 2022
Credit: Bob Stefko

Create a striking autumnal palette in the garden with these pleasing varieties. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Acer Japonicum 'Aconitifolium'

Credit: Bob Stefko

Often called dancing peacock, this ornamental reaches 10–20 feet and struts its stuff with yellow, orange, crimson and purple leaves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Aromatic Aster

Credit: Bob Stefko

A native, aster blooms into November, providing late-season nectar for bees and butterflies. Plant in full sun and well-drained soil.

3 of 9

Winterberry

Credit: Bob Stefko

In late fall and early winter, bright red, orange or yellow fruits cover this native deciduous holly shrub. Winterberry thrives in full sun to part shade and tolerates poor soil conditions, including boggy areas.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Pink Gaura

Credit: Bob Stefko

Dainty white or pink flowers appear to float on tall stems and move in the wind. Gaura prefers full sun and well-drained sandy soil and may self-seed.

5 of 9

Linden Viburnum

Credit: Bob Stefko

With leaves resembling linden, this Asiatic shrub has domed flower clusters in late spring and festive fruits in fall, attracting birds. Foliage turns bronze and burgundy. Try 'Erie' or 'Michael Dodge'.

6 of 9

Brandywine Viburnum

Credit: Bob Stefko

This popular variety has a deep red fall hue and jewel-like pink and blue berries. Plant in full or part sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Sugar Maple

Credit: Bob Stefko

A familiar hardwood, sugar maple grows as high as 75 feet and glows in fall.

8 of 9

Japanese Anemone

Credit: Bob Stefko

The flowers on this award-winning perennial last for weeks in fall.

9 of 9

Blue Bunny Hydrangea

Credit: Bob Stefko

Nestled among fuzzy leaves, showy blue and white lacecap flowers bloom from August into October.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Teresa Woodard