Midwest Plants for Beautiful Fall Color
Create a striking autumnal palette in the garden with these pleasing varieties.
Acer Japonicum 'Aconitifolium'
Often called dancing peacock, this ornamental reaches 10–20 feet and struts its stuff with yellow, orange, crimson and purple leaves.
Aromatic Aster
A native, aster blooms into November, providing late-season nectar for bees and butterflies. Plant in full sun and well-drained soil.
Winterberry
In late fall and early winter, bright red, orange or yellow fruits cover this native deciduous holly shrub. Winterberry thrives in full sun to part shade and tolerates poor soil conditions, including boggy areas.
Pink Gaura
Dainty white or pink flowers appear to float on tall stems and move in the wind. Gaura prefers full sun and well-drained sandy soil and may self-seed.
Linden Viburnum
With leaves resembling linden, this Asiatic shrub has domed flower clusters in late spring and festive fruits in fall, attracting birds. Foliage turns bronze and burgundy. Try 'Erie' or 'Michael Dodge'.
Brandywine Viburnum
This popular variety has a deep red fall hue and jewel-like pink and blue berries. Plant in full or part sun.
Sugar Maple
A familiar hardwood, sugar maple grows as high as 75 feet and glows in fall.
Japanese Anemone
The flowers on this award-winning perennial last for weeks in fall.
Blue Bunny Hydrangea
Nestled among fuzzy leaves, showy blue and white lacecap flowers bloom from August into October.