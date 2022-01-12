7 Dazzling Orchid Shows to Visit Around the Midwest This Winter and Spring

An exotic lady slipper orchid or even a basic moth orchid are showstopping on their own, so imagine thousands of orchids dangling from chandeliers, spilling from green walls, hanging from trees and cascading from tunnels. With 150,000 varieties in the orchid family, there's no wonder the orchid-collecting craze has been going on since Victorian days. Check out the impressive collections at seven botanical gardens' orchid shows across the Midwest. (To ensure a safe and comfortable experience, many gardens have advance timed tickets, mask requirements and one-way routes through exhibits.)