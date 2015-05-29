How to Make Chalkboard Plant Markers
No more guessing which flower you planted where. These chalkboard plant markers are a snap to make and will keep your garden organized all summer long. Creative chalkboard plant markers make the perfect gift for your gardening friends, and they're super easy to make!
Step 1: Gather materials
Start by gathering the materials pictured. You should be able to find everything at your local hardware store.
Step 2: Mix paint
Make a custom color of chalkboard paint by blending ¼ cup of outdoor paint with 1 tablespoon of the tile-grout powder. Be sure to store the paint in an airtight container to keep it from drying out.
Step 3: Paint marker
Coat each side of the wooden plant markers twice, letting dry before applying the next coat. Once finished, let the markers dry for 24 hours before the next step.
Step 4: Write on markers
Prepare the writing surface of your little chalkboards by rubbing both sides of each plant marker with chalk, then wiping it off with a cloth. Your plant markers are ready for writing. Use a china marker to write labels that won't wash off in the rain. At the end of the season, wipe off the labels with a drop of baby oil and a cloth.
Step 5: Get planting
Happy planting!