How to Make Birdseed Ornaments

Suet and nuts last longest in the cold outdoors.For homemade suet cake: in a microwave safe bowl combine 2 cups suet, 2 cups birdseed, 1 cup cornmeal, and ½ cup peanut butter. Heat in a microwave for about 30 seconds to soften the fats. Stir to blend. See the next slides for how to make suet cakes into "cookies" for birds.